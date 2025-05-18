Home-made gluten-free diet best for celiac patients: PGIMER

Concerns have been raised regarding the reliability of gluten-free labelling on food products in India. An awareness session on celiac was organised at PGIMER’s Advanced Paediatric Centre by the division of paediatric gastroenterology and hepatology. (iStock)

Speaking at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on International Celiac Disease Awareness Day (May 16), Dr Sadhna Lal cautioned that rigorous testing of products claiming to be gluten-free was not consistently conducted in the country. Given this, medical professionals are advising individuals with celiac disease to prioritise home-made food.

Celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder characterised by intolerance to gluten (a protein found in wheat), necessitates a gluten-free diet for affected individuals.

An awareness session on the condition was organised at PGIMER’s Advanced Paediatric Centre by the division of paediatric gastroenterology and hepatology.

During the session, Dr Sadhna Lal from the paediatric department highlighted the higher prevalence of celiac disease in the north-western Indian states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. This increased incidence is attributed to a combination of genetic predisposition and a diet heavily reliant on wheat.

Research conducted at PGIMER indicates that approximately one in every 100 children in north India may be affected by celiac disease, she stated.

The institute has been treating celiac disease patients since 1984, with nearly 18,000 cases managed to date.

The hospital currently sees an average of six to seven celiac patients weekly.

Dr Lal strongly advised patients to avoid commercially prepared foods, even those labelled gluten-free, due to the lack of stringent testing protocols and a comprehensive regulatory framework in India.

She emphasised the potential for hidden gluten or cross-contamination in market-bought flour and recommended grinding flour at home as a safer alternative. She also mentioned ongoing efforts to collaborate with stakeholders to develop cost-effective gluten detection kits, acknowledging the financial challenges associated with this initiative.

Breastfeeding lessens celiac severity

Furthermore, research conducted at the institution has indicated a correlation between breastfeeding and the severity of celiac disease in infants. Dr Lal noted that babies who were breastfed tended to exhibit less severe symptoms compared to those who were not.

She underscored the importance of mother’s milk in early infancy for building immunity and potentially mitigating the impact of celiac disease.