Chandigarh: 6 injured as car on wrong side collides with another in Sector 50

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 22, 2023 01:14 AM IST

All six occupants of both cars were injured in the mishap and taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32; they were discharged after treatment the same night

A Honda City moving on the wrong side of the road rammed into a Skoda car on the Sector 50/51 dividing road on Thursday night, leaving six occupants of both cars injured.

The driver of the Honda City, Shivam Chandel, 23, of Una, Himachal Pradesh, was arrested. He was travelling with two others.
The Skoda car driver, Manish Bindra, 30, of Sector 15, Panchkula, told the police that he, along with his wife and uncle, was going from Sector 34 towards Fortis Hospital, Mohali, past midnight.

When they reached the backside of Model Jail, Sector 51, a Honda City, driving on the wrong side at high speed, crashed into their car head-on. All six occupants of both cars were injured in the mishap and taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

They were discharged after treatment the same night.

Chandel is facing a case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. He was released on bail later.

