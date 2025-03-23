Honey Singh’s concert in Chandigarh on March 23: Traffic restrictions in place

The Chandigarh Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Honey Singh concert scheduled to take place at Sector-25 Rally Ground on Sunday. The recommended alternative routes for commuters include Madhya Marg and Dakshin Marg, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

With over 10,000 fans expected to attend, traffic congestion is anticipated in several areas of the city from 4 pm onwards.

According to the advisory, roads surrounding the Sector-25 Rally Ground, including the Sector 25/38 dividing road and the Sector 14/25 dividing road till Kacha Rasta, Dhanas, should be avoided. To ensure smooth vehicular movement, entry restrictions will be in place after 4 pm on these roads.

Intersections expected to experience heavy traffic flow

Sector 14/15/24/25 Chowk, Bhaskar Chowk (Sector 24/25-37/38), Dadu Majra Light Point near the Dumping Ground, and Yatri Niwas Chowk (Sector 23/24-15/16). The police have also clarified that there will be no parking facility available at or around the concert venue in Sector 25.

For vehicles coming from Fadian, Gaushala Chowk, and Mohali side, parking will be available at Dussehra Ground, Sector 43. For vehicles arriving from TPT Light Point, Naya Gaon, Kansal, and Zirakpur side, parking is available at Multilevel Parking and adjacent parking lots in Sector 17.

Additionally, congestion is expected at Sector 14/15/24/25 Chowk, Bhaskar Chowk, Light Point at Sector 38/38 West, Dadu Majra Light Point, and Yatri Niwas Chowk.

The recommended alternative routes for commuters include Madhya Marg and Dakshin Marg. A shuttle bus service will be provided from designated parking areas to the concert venue.