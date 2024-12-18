Hooda accuses BJP of turning state into a drug hub

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP of turning Haryana into a hub of narcotics. “About 11% people used ganja, bhang and hashish for intoxication, while 5% people also use narcotics for sleep problems and a large amount of people used cocaine,” Hooda said (HT File)

In a statement, Hooda alleged that ever since BJP came to power in the state, drug dealers have been having a field day and have fearlessly spread their network all over the state. Today, drugs have reached every village, street and locality of the state,” he said.

Hooda said according to a report of Union ministry of social justice and empowerment presented in the Rajya Sabha in December 2023, about 16.51% of the drug addicts in Haryana used opium, heroin and synthetic drugs. “About 11% people used ganja, bhang and hashish for intoxication, while 5% people also use narcotics for sleep problems and a large amount of people used cocaine,” Hooda said

About 41% villages drug free: Police

Meanwhile, the Haryana police in a statement said that 3,084 villages and 660 wards have been declared drug-free by November 30, 2024. “Thus, 41.66% of Haryana’s villages and 39.74% of wards have become drug-free. Gram Prahari and Ward Prahari have been deployed in every village and ward of the state who keep an eye on drug-related activities in the villages or wards. Along with this, they also help people in quitting drugs,” said director general of police Shatrujeet Kapur.

Kapur said that the Haryana Police also organises sports activities in rural and urban areas to keep children and youth away from drugs. These sports activities are conducted by the Haryana Police. 1,522 SPOs have been deployed in Haryana under whose supervision sports activities are being conducted. During this, the youth are also motivated to stay away from drugs and are told about their ill effects.