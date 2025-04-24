Hooda condemns terror attack

Condemning the terror attack in Pahalgam, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday called for a decisive strike against terrorism. Hooda paid tributes to deceased navy officer, Vinay Narwal, a resident of Karnal. (HT File)

Speaking to journalists, Hooda said that guilty should not be spared. “There is anger in the entire country due to this cowardly act of terrorists. Until the cowards and their masters are brought to justice, the victim families will not get justice,” the Congress leader said. Hooda paid tributes to deceased navy officer, Vinay Narwal, a resident of Karnal.