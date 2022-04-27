Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hooda loyalist Udai Bhan is new Haryana Congress chief
chandigarh news

Hooda loyalist Udai Bhan is new Haryana Congress chief

Announcement comes after Congress president Sonia Gandhi accepted Kumari Selja’s resignation from the post
Newly appointed Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan (left) and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (HT file photos)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 02:02 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Congress on Wednesday appointed former legislator Udai Bhan as president of the Haryana Congress.

A loyalist of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Bhan replaces Kumari Selja.

Also read: PM Modi says vaccination of kids priority, urges caution at Covid meet with CMs

The announcement came after the All India Congress Committee (AICC) issued a press release, stating that Congress president Sonia Gandhi has accepted the resignation of Kumari Selja from the post of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president with immediate effect.

The Congress president has also appointed four working presidents of the state unit. They are: Shruti Choudhry, Ram Kishan Gujjar, Jitender Kumar Bhardwaj and Suresh Gupta.

“The party appreciates the contribution of outgoing PCC president Kumari Selja,” the release signed by AICC general secretary and member of Parliament KC Venugopal said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP