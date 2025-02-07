Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hoshiarpur deportees recall ‘donkey’ route horror

ByHarpreet Kaur, Hoshiarpur
Feb 07, 2025 07:54 AM IST

Harwinder Singh and Sukhpal Singh revealed that the deportees remained handcuffed throughout their return journey to India. Both urged youth not to go to foreign countries illegally.

In Tahli village of Hoshiarpur district, Harwinder Singh wept like a child after meeting his family on Wednesday. Recalling his “nightmarish” experience after he left for the US, Harwinder, in his 40s, said he had lost hope of ever returning home and seeing his children as he saw a member of his group dying in the Panama jungles and another drowning in sea while being on the “donkey” route. Claiming that he had paid 42 lakh to a travel agent to take him to the US, he said, “Contrary to what was promised, I was made to catch a flight to Qatar and then to Brazil. I was told that I will be flown to Peru but was instead taken to Panama by road and made to take the donkey route. We remained without food for days together. The sea journey was equally perilous. Now, we have returned home, bruised and empty-handed.”

Harwinder Singh of Hoshiarpur's Tahli village meets his family on Wednesday. (Harpreet Kaur/HT)
Harwinder Singh of Hoshiarpur's Tahli village meets his family on Wednesday. (Harpreet Kaur/HT)

Another deportee, Sukhpal Singh, 35, of Darapur, recalls starvation, physical pain and mental agony during his four-month journey from Italy that ended at a US detention facility. He was sent to Italy in October last by an agent with the promise that he would be taken to the US in a convenient way.

He said he saw several bodies while on donkey route, revealing that injured travellers were left to die. During detention in US, he said the room temperature was intentionally kept very low to hurt the illegal immigrants and little or no food was served to them.

Harwinder and Sukhpal revealed that the deportees remained handcuffed throughout their return journey to India. Both urged youth not to go to foreign countries illegally.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On