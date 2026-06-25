Hoshiarpur peddler couple’s property demolished: Police

An “illegal” structure built on panchayat land in Sarhala Kalan village of Hoshiarpur district was demolished on Thursday as part of the state’s anti-drug campaign, police said. The demolition was carried out by a joint team of civil authorities and police against a property allegedly belonging to Sandeep Kaur and her husband Budh Ram, who are facing 14 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The action was part of the state’s “war against drugs” campaign, say police. (Picture only for representational purpose)

Hoshiarpur superintendent of police (PBI) Major Singh alleged that the couple had encroached upon panchayat land to construct the structure and were involved in drug trafficking. The two have been convicted in three to four cases, while the remaining cases are under trial. Both are currently in jail, he added.

The SP alleged that the property was built using proceeds from the drug trade. Before the demolition, force was deployed in the village to fend off any resistance.

Major Singh said the action was part of the state’s “war against drugs” campaign and warned that those involved in drug trafficking would face strict action.