Hoshiarpur rally: Punjab CM, Arvind Kejriwal launch 867-cr development projects

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday slammed the previous state governments for “looting” Punjab and said the AAP government is honest and was spending on the development of the state. Kejriwal also asked people to support Mann for a “stream of progress” in the state previously unheard of. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during ‘Vikas Kranti’ rally in Hoshiarpur on Saturday. (PTI)

Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann addressed a ‘Vikas Kranti’ rally here after launching projects worth ₹867 crore for the Hoshiarpur parliamentary constituency.

Both the leaders laid the foundation stones of projects including government medical college to come up at a cost of ₹550 crore. The college will be named after Shaheed Udham Singh and will have a provision for admission of 100 MBBS seats, an official press release said.

The CMs also dedicated Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Memorial with an auditorium and amphitheatre at village Khuralgarh to the masses.

The foundation stones of a sewerage project in Bajwara and Qila Baroon villages at a cost of ₹30.82 crore were also laid. The foundation stone of the tehsil building with fard kendra at Hoshiarpur was also laid. Sardar Bahadur Ami Chand Soni Institute for training for armed forces examinations to be constructed at a cost of ₹26.96 crore to facilitate the young students to get entry into the armed forces.

Kejriwal patted Mann for ushering in ‘exemplary’ development in Punjab, alleging that the previous governments had ignored the interests of its people and only looted their money. Mann, in turn, termed Kejriwal as a legendary and revolutionary leader who had brought the common men to the centre stage.

Kejriwal also sounded the poll bugle by exhorting people to vote for AAP in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

“You give us your votes and we will give you unprecedented development”, he said.

He said the leaders of SAD, BJP and the Congress never showed up in the constituency after winning elections, but the AAP candidate if voted to power, would not let people down.

“It is a historic day for Hoshiarpur. The Bhagwant Mann government brought a package of ₹867 crore for this parliamentary constituency,” Kejriwal said adding, “Had (former chief minister) Captain Amarinder Singh shown his face in Hoshiarpur? Had former chief minister (Parkash Singh) Badal sahib who was in government for ten years in the state come to Hoshiarpur?”

“Your son, your brother -- Bhagwant Mann is among you round the clock. This time strengthen Bhagwant Mann’s hands,” he said. “If you strengthen his hands, there will be a stream of progress in villages which nobody has seen,” said Kejriwal.

Bhagwant Mann also predicted a landslide win for the AAP, claiming that AAP would win all 13 seats in Punjab.

Reacting to Sukhbir Badal’s legal notice, Mann said he would be most happy if the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief did so as it would give him an opportunity to expose his deeds in the court.

Mann said in 75 years of Independence, Congress and BJP had only plundered the country. “In one and a half year of its rule, the AAP government had done what the previous governments could not do for years,” Mann said.

Mann said that the government would open eight centres in the state to impart training to the youth for competitive exams. By January 26 next year, all tehsil and district-level hospitals would be equipped with X-ray machines, he promised.

“In 75 years, only three medical colleges were set up. Our government has announced five more medical colleges in Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Sangrur, Malerkotla and Moga in the last one and a half years,” the Delhi CM said.