Hours after arrest, drug peddling-accused escapes from police custody in Ludhiana

Hours after his arrest, a person on Wednesday accused of drug peddling escaped from police custody.

The accused, identified as Ajay Singh of Mohalla Mai Jeena of Jagraon, was arrested near Sherpura Fatak. Police recovered 100 intoxicant pills from his possession

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Angrej Singh said a case was lodged against the accused under section 22, 61 and 85 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at City Jagraon police station.

The ASI added that the accused was lodged in the lockup. He was escorting him to the hospital for a medical examination, but as he removed the handcuffs, the accused pushed him and fled. As the police station has no compound wall, the accused manage to escape.

Another FIR under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful appre­hension) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at the City Jagraon police station.

Two held with 214g heroin

A special task force (STF) team arrested two persons for allegedly peddling drugs and recovered 214g heroin from their possession.The accused, identified as Sachin Kumar, 33, of Karamsar Colony and Ravinder Kumar, 36, of Mayapuri, were arrested from the former’s residence following a tip off.

Inspector Harbans Singh, STF in-charge, said they received information that the accused are going to deliver the consignment of drugs from the location, following which they conducted a raid and arrested the accused. The team recovered 214g heroin, an electronic weighing machine and empty pouches from the possession of the accused.

A case under section 21, 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused at STF police station in Mohali. The Inspector said that both the accused are hosiery employees and indulged in drug peddling to make easy money. One of the accused is already facing trial in three cases of drug peddling and fraud and was earlier arrested, but was out of jail on bail.