Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hours after arrest, drug peddling-accused escapes from police custody in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Hours after arrest, drug peddling-accused escapes from police custody in Ludhiana

Police said an ASI was escorting the drug peddling-accused to the hospital for a medical examination, but as the officer removed his handcuffs, the accused pushed him and fled
A man accused of drug peddling escaped from police custody in Ludhiana. (HT File)
A man accused of drug peddling escaped from police custody in Ludhiana. (HT File)
Updated on Apr 22, 2022 12:51 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Hours after his arrest, a person on Wednesday accused of drug peddling escaped from police custody.

The accused, identified as Ajay Singh of Mohalla Mai Jeena of Jagraon, was arrested near Sherpura Fatak. Police recovered 100 intoxicant pills from his possession

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Angrej Singh said a case was lodged against the accused under section 22, 61 and 85 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at City Jagraon police station.

The ASI added that the accused was lodged in the lockup. He was escorting him to the hospital for a medical examination, but as he removed the handcuffs, the accused pushed him and fled. As the police station has no compound wall, the accused manage to escape.

Another FIR under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful appre­hension) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at the City Jagraon police station.

Two held with 214g heroin

A special task force (STF) team arrested two persons for allegedly peddling drugs and recovered 214g heroin from their possession.The accused, identified as Sachin Kumar, 33, of Karamsar Colony and Ravinder Kumar, 36, of Mayapuri, were arrested from the former’s residence following a tip off.

Inspector Harbans Singh, STF in-charge, said they received information that the accused are going to deliver the consignment of drugs from the location, following which they conducted a raid and arrested the accused. The team recovered 214g heroin, an electronic weighing machine and empty pouches from the possession of the accused.

A case under section 21, 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused at STF police station in Mohali. The Inspector said that both the accused are hosiery employees and indulged in drug peddling to make easy money. One of the accused is already facing trial in three cases of drug peddling and fraud and was earlier arrested, but was out of jail on bail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The Supreme Court on Thursday posted for hearing on April 26 a plea filed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia seeking quashing of cases registered against him by the Punjab Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

    Drugs case: SC to hear Majithia’s plea for quashing FIRs on April 26

    The Supreme Court on Thursday posted for hearing on April 26 a plea filed by Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia seeking quashing of cases registered against him by the Punjab Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. A Bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said it would hear the matter on April 26. The previous SIT was a three-member team.

  • The district reported its first coronavirus-induced death after a gap of 26 days on Thursday. It was last on March 25 that a coronavirus-induced casualty had been reported in the district. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

    Covid fatality reported after 26 days, Ludhiana sees 4 more cases

    The district reported its first coronavirus-induced death after a gap of 26 days on Thursday. It was last on March 25 that a coronavirus-induced casualty had been reported in the district. Four fresh coronavirus cases were also detected in the district. The highest single-day spike had been reported on April 19 when eight fresh cases were reported in Ludhiana. The district's case count has touched 1,09,827, out which 1,07,523 people have recovered.

  • Panic gripped the area as black plumes of smoke were spotted rising from the spinning mill (HT PHOTO )

    Major fire breaks out at Doraha mill

    Raw material and finished goods worth lakhs were reduced to ash after a major blaze broke out at the Kaur Sain Spinning Mill's godown in Doraha on Thursday. The fire broke out at around 8.30am when the unit was operational. However, no casualty was reported as the godown is situated at one side of the factory. The fire fighting operation continued for over nine hours and the flames were doused by 6pm.

  • Ludhiana police contradicted theSIT probe into a 2021 cheating case against a builder and filed a cancellation report in court (HT File)

    Ludhiana police rebut SIT probe in 2021 cheating case, file cancellation report in court

    Focal Point police station contradicted the investigation report of a special investigation team, led by a joint commissioner of police, and filed a cancellation report in court against an FIR for fraud lodged against an influential builder. The complainant Kuldeep Sharma, 62, of Labour Colony of Gill road, said he was shocked after the police filed the cancellation report in the court on April 12 as he was expecting arguments on the accused's bail applications.

  • The complainant said the accused, Komal, 35, of Manna Singh Nagar, had threatened to implicate his brother in a sexual harassment case (Representative Image/HT File)

    Ludhiana | 24-year-old hangs self, woman booked for abetment

    Two days after a 24-year-old man was found hanging in the accused, Komal, 35, of Manna Singh Nagar's house, the police booked a woman who had allegedly been harassing and blackmailing him for abetment on Thursday. The complainant said the accused, Komal, 35, of Manna Singh Nagar, had threatened to implicate his brother in a sexual harassment case.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out