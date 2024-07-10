Hours before Himachal bypolls, Congress, BJP indulge in fresh round of mud-slinging

Hours before the assembly bypolls in Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party indulged in another round of mud-slinging. BJP’s candidate for the Dehra bypoll Hoshyar Singh (File)

BJP’s Dehra candidate Hoshiyar Singh shared a video, alleging that he was being followed by “men in civil dress”. In the clip, he can be seen talking to someone about a private vehicle with men in civil dress following him for the past few days.

The party’s state media in-charge Karna Nanda dubbed the alleged misuse of power “highly condemnable”, while leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur while campaigning in Dehra doubled down on the allegations of the government harassing the BJP candidates and supporters using government machinery, saying, “It has become clear that they have accepted their defeat in the bypolls.”

Jai Ram accused the government of having brought development to halt, adding, “The corrupt government has been rejected by the people of the state. BJP will win all three seats.”

BJP’s former state president and Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap, meanwhile, dubbed the Congress government an establishment of “friends”, adding, “This government is a group of friends, spending crores of rupees to win the three bypolls. Where did that money come from? The government machinery is fighting the elections in the state.”

He went on to attack the Congress government for failing to fulfil their poll promises, saying, “The kind of announcements made by the CM, his friends, cabinet ministers, CPSes can never be fulfilled and if an attempt is made to fulfil them, the public is crushed under the burden of that failed attempt. This mountain of lies built by the Congress government has made life difficult for the people.”

Sellout MLAs imposed bypolls on public

Counter-allegations flew thick and fast as CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while campaigning for Congress’ Dehra candidate and his wife Kamlesh Thakur again accused the BJP of “conspiring” to topple an elected government using money power.

“This is the first time in history that independent MLAs sat on a dharna and went to court to get their resignations accepted,” he said, adding that independent MLAs were sell-outs and imposed the bypolls on the public.

“This election is between truth and falsehood, honesty and dishonesty and I have full faith that the voters will go with truth and honesty,” the CM said, adding that the number of Congress MLAs will go up to 41 after the three bypolls.