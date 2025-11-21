How are IAS officers deputed as heads of PSPCL, Transco: HC to Punjab chief secy

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought an affidavit from Punjab chief secretary explaining how IAS officers are being deputed as heads of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and Punjab Transmission Corporation Limited (Transco), both autonomous organisations. The court was hearing a clutch of petitions on disputes raised about transfers, recruitment etc by PSPCL employees. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The order was passed by the bench of justice Harpreet Singh Brar when it came across that the same officer, Ajoy Kumar Sinha, IAS, heads both PSPCL and Transco, while also performing his duties as principal secretary, department of power, Punjab.

“Whether the post of chairman-cum-managing director of PSPCL and Transco, respectively, are cadre posts for IAS officers? If not, indicate as to how IAS officers are deputed as heads of these autonomous bodies,” the bench has asked while seeking the affidavit by December 1.

The court was hearing a clutch of petitions on disputes raised about transfers, recruitment etc by PSPCL employees. During the hearing, it had come to fore that Punjab State Electricity Board (PSEB) was bifurcated into these two entities in April 2010 under the Punjab Power Sector Reforms Transfer Scheme, 2010. The scheme also provided for transfer of functions, assets, properties, rights, liabilities and personnel of the erstwhile PSEB, a power granted to the state government. They had also pointed out that the state government was obligated to constitute a committee in regard to transfer and absorption of personnel from PSPCL to Transco. However, the state has significantly faltered in meaningfully implementing the scheme on account of its failure to constitute the committee, it was argued adding that the scheme is being used as a shield by the PSPCL to allow itself the liberty of “cherry- picking” candidates, including those who were recruited after the bifurcation, for the purposes of transfers, absorption and promotions.

Taking note of these submissions on September 16 the court had expressed displeasure over the matter of transfer and absorption of personnel still remaining unsettled. It had also questioned why the committee was not set up by the government despite the l5 years observing that the conduct of the state is “symptomatic of policy paralysis and bureaucratic inertia.”

Panel formed to finalise transfers and absorption of personnel

The government in its latest affidavit has told the court that on October 23 a committee as mandated under 2010 scheme, has been constituted to finalise transfers and absorption of personnel. The panel will submit its report within a period of six months following which the report would be placed before the state government for consideration, the government counsel had told the court. The PSPCL and Transco had also supplied some information about the cadre strength, vacancies and nomenclature of various posts. However, the court termed the affidavit “cryptic” and said that authorities have evaded the queries put forth by the court, rendering the affidavits “perfunctory”. Hence, PSPCL and Transco have been told to file fresh affidavits revealing all the details sought by the court.