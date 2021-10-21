HP bypolls: People dislike the kind of language Cong leaders are using, says Jai Ram

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said the kind of language the Opposition party leaders were using during the election campaign was not liked by the people of the state.

“Even the Congress workers were hurt by the words they have used against me and BJP nominee Brigadier Khushal Thakur,” the chief minister said while addressing a meeting at Sarao in the Seraj assembly segment.

He said that when the Covid pandemic hit the country, the Congress only made noise but did nothing to contribute to the fight against the virus.

Responding to the Congress’ allegation that the CM doesn’t step out of helicopters, Jai Ram asked if the Congress leaders used to travel in bullock carts. Taking a jibe at the CM, leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri had said that he flew in the helicopter and thus didn’t know the problems being faced by the common people.

Meanwhile, addressing a rally at Mandi, Agnihotri said if the Congress is voted to power in 2022, it would give a new pay scale to the employees and would also implement ‘One Rank One Pension’ for ex-servicemen.

Pratibha Singh said she was campaigning in the election without her husband Virbhadra Singh for the first time.

Cong always promotes dynastic politics: Satti

The Congress could not provide a competent leadership to the state as it prefers nepotism over capability, former president of Himachal BJP Satpal Singh Satti said on Wednesday.

He was campaigning for BJP nominee Baldev Thakur in Fatehpur constituency.

Satti said the narrow thinking of the Congress can be gauged from the fact that they have sacrificed the organisation for the sake of dynastic politics at national and state levels.

‘BJP fighting bypolls on development issue’

Meanwhile, addressing another election meeting in Fatehpur, forest minister Rakesh Pathania said that BJP was fighting the election on development issue.

“Our government has ensured equal development across the state. The people of Fatehpur must make the assembly segment Congress-free so that the pace of development can be given a boost,” said Pathania.

‘Jubbal-Kotkhai saw maximum development in Cong regime’

Shimla The Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly segment saw unprecedented development, especially in the road infrastructure, under the leadership of Rohit Thakur during the previous Congress regime, former state chief of Himachal Congress Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday.

He was addressing an election meeting at Sarhana in Jubbal-Kotkhai.

He said that during the Congress regime, Jubbal-Navar-Kotkhai was allocated the maximum budget for roads. He said that Rohit Thakur had always been concerned about the development of the Jubbal-Kotkhai area.

“It was due to his people-centric vision that the area got maximum budget among all assembly segments,” said Sukhu.

He said that in the current BJP regime, all budget was going to only two assembly segments in the Mandi district.

Rohit Thakur said that roads were given priority when the Congress was in power to carry forward the development of Jubbal-Kotkhai in the horticulture area.

He said during 2012-17, more than ₹250 crore was spent on constructing 60 new roads while forest clearances were also obtained for as many roads.

He alleged that the BJP government stopped the work on Theog-Hatkoti road.