IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HP cabinet decisions: Budget session to be held from Feb 26 to March 20
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur presiding over the cabinet meeting in Shimla on Friday. Agriculture minister Virender Kanwar, transport minister Bikram Singh, food and civil supply minister Rajender Garg and education minister Govind Singh joined in virtually. (HT Photo)
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur presiding over the cabinet meeting in Shimla on Friday. Agriculture minister Virender Kanwar, transport minister Bikram Singh, food and civil supply minister Rajender Garg and education minister Govind Singh joined in virtually. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

HP cabinet decisions: Budget session to be held from Feb 26 to March 20

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur will present the budget on March 6; schools for Classes 6 and 7 to reopen on February 15 Key decisionsCM Jai Ram Thakur to present budget on March 6Schools to reopen for Classes 6 and 7 from February 15Students to be provided dry ration as mid-day meals suspended till March 31.Right of Way Policy, 2021 draft to be notified to boost investment in the telecom sectorWater Sports and Allied Activities Draft Rules, 2021 and Himachal Pradesh Miscellaneous Adventure Activities (Amendment) Rules, 2021 notified to make adventure sports safer150 various posts to be filled up in public works department Key decisions
READ FULL STORY
By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:56 PM IST

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Friday decided to hold the budget session of the state assembly from February 26 to March 20.

Parliamentary affairs minister and cabinet spokesperson Suresh Bhardwaj said 17 meetings will be held and chief minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur will present the budget on March 6.

“Vidhan Sabha speaker Vipin Parmar will lay down the standard operating procedures (SOPs). A decision will be taken at the all-party meeting regarding mandating Covid tests for legislators and others attending the sessions,” said Bhardwaj, adding that a special assembly session will be held to commemorate the golden jubilee of Himachal Pradesh’s statehood. However, the dates are yet to be finalised.

Academic session to begin from April 1

The cabinet has also decided to open schools for Classes 6 and 7 from February 15. Primary school students from Classes 1 to 4 will continue to attend online classes. All government educational institutions in Sarkaghat sub- division of Mandi, which had been shut down after a spike in Covid infections among teachers, will be opened on February 8.

In case any teacher, employee or student is found Covid positive in any educational institution, it will be closed for 48 hours and opened after sanitisation, as per protocol. Serving of cooked meals at schools as part of the mid-day meal scheme has been suspended till March 31. During this period, dry ration will be provided to students and the cooking cost will be transferred into the accounts of their parents and guardians.

The 2021-22 academic session is slated to start from April 1.

20 kanals to be leased in Una for general engineering cluster

The cabinet has also decided to lease 20 kanals of land to the industries department at Tahliwal in Una district in favour of Haroli Industrial Infrastructure Development Society for 30 years at 1 annual lease for setting up a general engineering cluster.

It gave the nod to deploy 30 Home Guard volunteers on daily basis with the Baddi police for strengthening law, order and the traffic system.

The ministers consented to frame the Himachal Pradesh Taxation (on Certain Goods Carried by Road) Rules, 2021 by repealing existing rules to allow electronic payments.

They decided to notify the draft of Right of Way Policy, 2021 to set a transparent and time-bound process for giving right of way approvals for setting up telecom infrastructure.

Job openings

Further, the cabinet gave the nod to filling up 150 posts of drivers and operators in the public works department (PWD) through limited direct recruitment, five posts of drivers in the information and public relations department and appointment of 10 clerks and seven Class-4 employees in the health and family welfare department on compassionate grounds.

The Himachal Pradesh Water Sports and Allied Activities Draft Rules, 2021 and Himachal Pradesh Miscellaneous Adventure Activities (Amendment) Rules, 2021 were approved to ensure safety during different adventure activities along with the Himachal Pradesh Aero Sports Rules, 2020 to promote aero sports activities in the state.

Ministers join in virtually

Agriculture minister Virender Kanwar, transport minister Bikram Singh, food and civil supply minister Rajender Garg and education minister Govind Singh, who could not attend the meeting as roads were closed due to heavy snowfall, joined in virtually.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur presiding over the cabinet meeting in Shimla on Friday. Agriculture minister Virender Kanwar, transport minister Bikram Singh, food and civil supply minister Rajender Garg and education minister Govind Singh joined in virtually. (HT Photo)
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur presiding over the cabinet meeting in Shimla on Friday. Agriculture minister Virender Kanwar, transport minister Bikram Singh, food and civil supply minister Rajender Garg and education minister Govind Singh joined in virtually. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

HP cabinet decisions: Budget session to be held from Feb 26 to March 20

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:56 PM IST
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur will present the budget on March 6; schools for Classes 6 and 7 to reopen on February 15 Key decisionsCM Jai Ram Thakur to present budget on March 6Schools to reopen for Classes 6 and 7 from February 15Students to be provided dry ration as mid-day meals suspended till March 31.Right of Way Policy, 2021 draft to be notified to boost investment in the telecom sectorWater Sports and Allied Activities Draft Rules, 2021 and Himachal Pradesh Miscellaneous Adventure Activities (Amendment) Rules, 2021 notified to make adventure sports safer150 various posts to be filled up in public works department Key decisions
READ FULL STORY
Close
(PTI File Photo)
(PTI File Photo)
chandigarh news

New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi to resume on February 8

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:36 PM IST
Will depart at 5.15pm to arrive at Kalka at 9.15pm after halts at Panipat, Kurukshetra, Ambala Cantt and Chandigarh stations
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema (centre) and AAP members launching the civic body poll campaign by brooming streets in Bathinda on Friday. The Aam Aadmi Party’s poll symbol is the broom. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Punjab leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema (centre) and AAP members launching the civic body poll campaign by brooming streets in Bathinda on Friday. The Aam Aadmi Party’s poll symbol is the broom. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

AAP hopes to sweep Punjab civic body elections with broom

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:20 PM IST
Leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema and party MLAs launch state-level poll campaign from Bathinda, state finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal’s constituency, to highlight his failure to bring about any change in Punjab’s financial state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vehicles parked near the old bus stand in Shimla on Friday, a day after the state capital received heavy snowfall. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Vehicles parked near the old bus stand in Shimla on Friday, a day after the state capital received heavy snowfall. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
chandigarh news

Shimla at standstill after heaviest snowfall in Feb in 18 years

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Authorities struggle to restore power, water supply with roads cut off after Himachal’s state capital get 57cm of snow in a day
READ FULL STORY
Close
The gathering of farmers at the mahapanchayat at Jind’s Kandela village in Haryana on Wednesday. Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who addressed the meet, will hold a mahapanchayat at Dadri on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
The gathering of farmers at the mahapanchayat at Jind’s Kandela village in Haryana on Wednesday. Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who addressed the meet, will hold a mahapanchayat at Dadri on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
chandigarh news

Farmers’ agitation gathers momentum in Haryana, khaps back Tikait

By Hitender Rao and Sunil Rahar
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:57 AM IST
115 khaps lent support at Jind’s Kandela mahapanchayat, while BKU leader from UP will hold another meet at Dadri on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The length of the Chenab bridge will be 1,315 metres with 17 spans, of which the span of the main arch across Chenab river will be 467m. (HT File)
The length of the Chenab bridge will be 1,315 metres with 17 spans, of which the span of the main arch across Chenab river will be 467m. (HT File)
chandigarh news

J&K’s Reasi to get the world’s tallest bridge in March

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:07 AM IST
Another engineering marvel Anji Bridge, the country’s first cable-stayed bridge, will be ready by December 2022 Salient features of Chenab bridge It has been designed by consultants from Finland and Germany. Made with 63mm thick special blast proof steel, it is a ‘blast proof’ bridge. It can withstand earthquakes of Zone 5 category and strong winds. It will have monitoring and warning systems at both ends. It will have sensors to check wind speed. Once completed, it will have allied facilities to attract tourists. Salient features of Chenab bridge
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Chitkara International School launches multilingual communication system

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:32 AM IST
With this initiative, the school aims to bring a change to the communication mechanism of schools in North India which continue to be highly English-centric.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Despite a number of steps taken by the authorities, including counselling sessions and discussions to counter hesitancy among workers, most are not willing to be vaccinated. (Reuters File Photo)
Despite a number of steps taken by the authorities, including counselling sessions and discussions to counter hesitancy among workers, most are not willing to be vaccinated. (Reuters File Photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh has low vaccination coverage, high Covid-19 positivity rate: Centre

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:01 AM IST
Health ministry expresses concern over poor statistics of the city, where 21,036 people have been infected so far
READ FULL STORY
Close
Restaurants are still taking extra care and cooking chicken dishes at a temperature higher than 100 degrees for the safety of customers, says city head of National Restaurant Association of India. (HT File Photo)
Restaurants are still taking extra care and cooking chicken dishes at a temperature higher than 100 degrees for the safety of customers, says city head of National Restaurant Association of India. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Bird flu: Chicken price rises in Chandigarh as normal demand resumes

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:50 AM IST
President of the Sector 21 Meat Market Association says the price of broiler had dropped to 150 per kg, but it has shot up to 180 per kg in just about two days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana Police chief Manoj Yadava being administered the first vaccine dose against Covid-19 at the police headquarters in Panchkula on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Haryana Police chief Manoj Yadava being administered the first vaccine dose against Covid-19 at the police headquarters in Panchkula on Thursday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Haryana DGP leads from front, takes first Covid-19 vaccine shot

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Appeals to police personnel to undergo inoculation, lauds their role on the front line during the pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
The special investigation unit of the Kullu police zeroed in on the accused in Delhi after the arrest of two peddlers of African origin on January 30 with 55gm of heroin. (Representative image)
The special investigation unit of the Kullu police zeroed in on the accused in Delhi after the arrest of two peddlers of African origin on January 30 with 55gm of heroin. (Representative image)
chandigarh news

Kullu police seize 6.27kg of heroin from African supplier in Delhi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 03:51 PM IST
Recent arrest of two drug peddlers leads police team to recover contraband from 38-year-old Ivory Coast native staying illegally in the national capital
READ FULL STORY
Close
The newly opened Aam Aadmi Party office in Shimla. AAP leaders believe they stand a chance in the hill state as the BJP has failed to live up to the expectations of people in Himachal Pradesh, while the state Congress faces a leadership crisis. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
The newly opened Aam Aadmi Party office in Shimla. AAP leaders believe they stand a chance in the hill state as the BJP has failed to live up to the expectations of people in Himachal Pradesh, while the state Congress faces a leadership crisis. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
chandigarh news

AAP seeks to gain foothold in Himachal with 2022 elections

By Gaurav Bisht
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:04 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party opened its office in Shimla on Sunday and announced it would contest all 68 seats
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bathinda BJP president Vinod Kumar Binta (extreme right) filing his nomination papers as an Independent candidate from Bhucho Mandi municipal council. (HT Photo)
Bathinda BJP president Vinod Kumar Binta (extreme right) filing his nomination papers as an Independent candidate from Bhucho Mandi municipal council. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Fearing backlash, candidates avoid BJP symbol in Punjab civic polls

By Gagandeep Jassowal and Harpreet Kaur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:50 PM IST
Candidates loyal to the party are reluctant to use the symbol due to the farmers’ agitation and most are contesting as Independents in the state’s Doaba region
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Highway 22 was closed for traffic at Kufri and Narkanda near Shimla due to the snowfall. Kufri received 8cm of snowfall on Thursday. (HT file photo)
National Highway 22 was closed for traffic at Kufri and Narkanda near Shimla due to the snowfall. Kufri received 8cm of snowfall on Thursday. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Heavy snowfall brings life to a grinding halt in higher reaches of Himachal

By HT Correspondent, Shimla
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:39 PM IST
Shimla received this year’s first spell of snowfall on Thursday morning, bringing cheer to tourists, hoteliers and apple growers
READ FULL STORY
Close
BKU leader Rakesh Singh Tikait attends Punjabi singer Galav Waraich's performance during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (ANI Photo )
BKU leader Rakesh Singh Tikait attends Punjabi singer Galav Waraich's performance during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (ANI Photo )
india news

In 10 days from now, Punjab to hold civic polls; farmers' stir big challenge

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:19 AM IST
Several BJP leaders in Punjab accused the SAD and Congress of threatening its representatives, the Congress, however, denied the claims.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP