: Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the final instalment of supplementary demands for grants for the year 2024-25 on Tuesday, amounting to ₹17,053.78 crore. HP CM Sukhu presents supplementary budget of ₹ 17,053 crore for 2024-25

The supplementary demands included an allocation of ₹15,776.19 crore under state schemes and ₹1,277.59 crore under centrally sponsored schemes.

The major expenditures proposed in the demands include ₹10,137.07 crore for the repayment of Ways and Means Advances/Overdraft, ₹1,033.63 crore for power subsidy, restoration of power transformers damaged during the monsoon, and loans to power sector utilities like HP Power Transmission Corporation, HP Power Corporation, HP State Electricity Board, and HP State Load Dispatch Centre.

An allocation of ₹814.94 crore has been made for subsidies to the Himachal Road Transport Corporation in lieu of fare concessions to various categories of passengers and the purchase of e-buses. Additionally, ₹763.26 crore has been allocated for pensions and other retirement benefits, ₹455.91 crore for the construction of medical colleges, purchase of machinery, and the HIMCARE Yojana.

An amount of ₹329.44 crore has been allocated for water supply and sanitation schemes, ₹303.67 crore for relief in response to natural calamities, ₹173.25 crore for tourism development, and ₹150.19 crore for the restoration/reconstruction of school buildings damaged during the monsoon, construction of new school and college buildings, indoor auditoriums, and payment of pending liabilities of Pharmacy College Seraj.

Further, ₹142.83 crore has been provided for grants to rural local bodies under the 15th Finance Commission, ₹135.88 crore for the construction of roads/bridges and compensation, ₹130.16 crore for the construction of hostels for working women, honorariums to Anganwadi workers/mini Anganwadi workers/helpers, Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aashray Yojana, Mukhya Mantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana, and Indira Gandhi Mahila Samman Nidhi Yojana. An amount of ₹127.77 crore has been allocated for the construction of a State Guest House at Dwaraka, New Delhi, a girls’ hostel at National Law University, construction and maintenance of office buildings, and ₹124.50 crore for railway projects.

In addition, ₹120.72 crore has been set aside for the payment of wages under MGNREGA, ₹88.97 crore for the Bulk Drug Park, Medical Device Park, and HIMSWAN connectivity, ₹81.52 crore for grants to urban local bodies, restoration/reconstruction works, ₹79.62 crore for the JICA project, ₹73.54 crore to clear the pending liabilities of the market intervention scheme (MIS), and ₹73.54 crore for the construction and maintenance of residential buildings and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes, the supplementary demands included ₹296.56 crore for PM Gramin Sadak Yojana, ₹207.71 crore for the National Disaster Response Fund, ₹207.23 crore for compensation to Renukaji Dam oustees, and ₹90.28 crore for PM Awas Yojana (Gramin).

It also includes ₹53.39 crore for MNREGA, ₹51.74 crore for AMRUT, ₹43.25 crore for PM Schools for Rising India, ₹42.71 crore for subsidy on wheat and rice to below-poverty-line (BPL) families, ₹38.62 crore for Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, ₹35.23 crore for the Special Nutrition Programme, ₹22.29 crore for the Swachh Bharat Mission, and ₹18.88 crore for PM Matsya Sampada Yojana.