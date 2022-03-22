HP govt directed to provide free medicines to inmates of leprosy home in Shimla

The Himachal Pradesh high court on Monday directed the state government to get all inmates of the Leprosy Home in Phagli, Shimla, medically examined periodically and provide them medication at the state’s expense. The court also directed the state not to charge any amount towards rent, electricity and water from the inmates, as the state being a welfare state is under an obligation to provide such services to those inflicted with such disease. HC further directed the state to inform whether the inmates of the home have jobs to do and what others facilities are being provided to them.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed these orders on a petition filed by one Neeraj Shashwat alleging the lack of basic amenities and pathetic condition of a dilapidated building at Phagli, Shimla, for leprosy patients. He has alleged that the matter was taken up with the various authorities, but to no avail.

HC vide order dated March 7, 2022, directed the secretary (social justice and empowerment), HP director (health) and Shimla deputy commissioner and district welfare officer to appear personally before the court to explain why necessary repair work were not made at the home.

The DC filed an affidavit and tendered an apology for not being able to comply with earlier directions. He placed on record the report of inspection carried out by him on March 7,2022, which revealed that 18 sets in five blocks of the building are in dire need of repair and renovation as the wall is broken, water pipes are leaking, the sewer system is totally damaged and toilet pipes are also in bad condition. The inspection report further revealed that the roof is leaks in rainy season, electric fitting and repair work is very much required, sheds have been constructed above the colony which exhales dirty water into the colony through the gutter, there is no boundary wall and erection of the same is necessary. It has been also pointed in the inspection report that installation of CCTV Cameras and deployment of security guard is also very much needed as the residents informed miscreants hover around during the night.

The court was informed that an amount of ₹47.85 lakh has been sanctioned for the repair work, which now stands deposited with the HP public works department. The tender notice for the aforesaid repair work has been issued and the work shall be completed within 55 days.