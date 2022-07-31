HP govt extends subsidy on packaging material, to clear pending dues
With farmer unions adamant on gheraoing the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat on August 5, the government on Saturday agreed to three of their 20 demands.
Two days after the government held talks with the Sanyukt Kisan Manch – a conglomerate of around 24 farm unions– the panel formed by the government to look into the fruit growers’ grievances directed officials to extend the 6% subsidy on apple packaging material to all fruit growers, disburse ₹8.65 crore to clear pending dues under the market intervention scheme (MIS) up to 2021, and restore subsidy on pesticides, which are available at centres of the horticulture department.
Chief secretary RD Dhiman, who chaired the committee’s meeting, said, “The government has decided that all orchardists who have purchased apple boxes and trays after April 1, will get a 6% subsidy on goods and tax service (GST).”
The subsidy will be made available through the Horticulture Produce Marketing Corporation (HPMC).To avail the subsidy, orchardists need to apply to the horticulture department office in their respective areas. They will need to fill out a form, along with copies of the bill, sale proof, transport item receipt, and market fee, after which the subsidy will be directly deposited in their bank accounts. The subsidy is also available on cartons and trays sold by HPMC.
The government has directed the HPMC to disburse packaging material for at least one crore boxes.
Sharing the panel’s decision to clear pending dues under the market intervention scheme (MIS), Dhiman said, “Funds to pay for the procurement of apple under MIS for this year will be provided by the government so that the fruit growers do not face any problem. As soon as the department spends this year’s budget for payment of equipment, anti-hail net and other farm tools, the additional budget will be allocated immediately.”
On the directions of the government, the agriculture marketing board has sanctioned ₹12.36 crore for the improvement of the road from Chhaila Kainchi to Sainj Road. The PWD department has been told to execute the work on priority. The government is considering the formation of a board in the horticulture sector.
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
