HP govt forms subpanel for 1,500 allowance to women

Himachal Pradesh governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Wednesday formed a five-member subcommittee to devise a roadmap for implementing the Congress’ election promise to grant ₹1,500 per month to women between the age group of 18 and 60 years in the state.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Thakur had announced to form of a subcommittee under the chairmanship of health and family welfare minister Dhani Ram Shandil to prepare the blueprint for the implementation of the scheme. Shandil was also chairman of the party’s election manifesto committee. Other members of the committee comprise agriculture minister Chander Kumar, rural development minister Anirudh Singh and secretary of social justice and empowerment. Monthly compensation for women to tackle the rising inflation was one of the key guarantees the Congress had assured.

Himachal has total 55, 92,828 electors, of whom 28,54,945 are men and 27,37,845 are women, which is 48.95% of the electorate.

There are two constituencies -- Bhoranj in Hamirpur district and Jubbal-Kotkhai in Shimla -- where there are more women voters than men. However, in at least 16 constituencies, their number is almost equal to the men voters.

The BJP, the Congress and even the new entrant AAP had doled out sops to woo the women voters.

Sukhu had announced that the subcommittee will submit its report to the government within one month.