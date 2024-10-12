HP govt to allocate 50 crore to cover overtime dues of HRTC staffers: Sukhu

Shimla Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday that the state government will allocate ₹50 crore to cover 55 months of overtime dues of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) employees, which will be fully disbursed by March 31.

Presiding over the golden jubilee celebrations of the HRTC in Shimla, he said the salaries of the employees and pension of the pensioners will be paid on October 28, and added the government also plans to settle pending medical bills amounting to ₹9 crore within the next two months.

While addressing the gathering, the congratulated the HRTC and acknowledged its unparalleled contribution to the development of Himachal.

Sukhu said what began as a journey on the winding roads of the state has now evolved into a reliable and comfortable travel experience for people of the state. Crediting the HRTC’s officers and employees for their crucial role in the successful 50-year journey of the corporation, Sukhu called upon the HRTC to transform into a ‘Green HRTC’ and become a self-reliant corporation by March 31, 2026, a statement issued in Shimla said.

The chief minister said the previous state government’s ‘financial mismanagement’ had put the corporation into losses whereas his regime was making all possible efforts and making necessary reforms to deal with its financial challenges.

Apart from upgrading the infrastructure of the corporation, the government is ensuring the welfare of its employees as well, he said.

The CM added that about 7,300 HRTC employees were now benefitting from the old pension scheme (OPS) and 1,546 contract employees have been regularised.

He said 608 new jobs have been created in the corporation.

The process of upgrading the corporation continues with plans to purchase over 400 buses, including 50 mini and luxury buses, Sukhu said.

He added that ₹327 crore has been allocated to the HRTC for the purchase of electric buses.

The CM said the HRTC plays a key role in achieving the vision of a ‘Green Himachal’ and the government was integrating the digital technology transport sector also.

The government has introduced cashless payment options in the HRTC buses, making Himachal the first state to offer such facilities in the transport sector.

Sukhu also released HRTC’s coffee table book and honoured officers and employees for their exceptional services in various categories.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri said the CM has an emotional connection with the HRTC as his late father, Raseel Singh Thakur, rendered his invaluable services to the corporation.