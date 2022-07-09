HP on high alert as weatherman predicts heavy rains till July 12

With the weatherman predicting heavy rains for the next three days in Himachal Pradesh, its government on Saturday put the administrations across 12 districts on high alert. The regional meteorological office in Shimla had on Friday issued an orange alert for the next 24 hours.

“Monsoon continues to be in active phase in Himachal since the last one week with normal to above-normal rainfall. The activity was fairly widespread with moderate to heavy rainfall. Two spells of heavy rains have been witnessed at isolated places in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan,” said Shimla MeT centre director Surender Paul.

A warning of heavy rains has been issued in the state till July 12. The rainfall activity is likely to continue and increase in intensity in HP with widespread rains of moderate to heavy intensity in Sirmaur, Solan, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, Hamirpur and adjoining areas, including Shimla town, on Sunday.

“There is high probability of one or two spells of very heavy rainfall during this period. Isolated spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely in Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Chamba, Shimla, and Sirmaur on on July 9 and 10,” Paul said, adding that light to moderate showers may also lash Lahaul and Kinnaur districts.

The state police have, meanwhile, warned people against venturing out during downpour and urged locals to refrain tourists from visiting the riversides.

“The weather office has predicted heavy rains in the next 72 hours. We are advising people not to venture into the flood plains of rivers to avoid being caught in flashfloods. We are also advising them not to drive during rains due to low visibility. People must avoid visiting areas prone to rock and landslides,” said director general of police Sanjay Kundu.

On Saturday, a three-storey building in Chopal bazaar collapsed in the afternoon after its foundation walls caved in due to heavy rains. There was no one in the building at the time of the incident. The building housed branches of a gramin bank and UCO bank besides an eatery and a beer bar.

In Kullu, teams of NDRF and home guards, along with local youths, continued to search for four persons who have been missing since the cloudburst that led to flashflooding in Chojh village in Manikaran valley. “So far, we haven’t got any clue about the missing persons, but rescue works are on,” said Kullu superintendent of police Gurudev Sharma.