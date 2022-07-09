HP on high alert as weatherman predicts heavy rains till July 12
With the weatherman predicting heavy rains for the next three days in Himachal Pradesh, its government on Saturday put the administrations across 12 districts on high alert. The regional meteorological office in Shimla had on Friday issued an orange alert for the next 24 hours.
“Monsoon continues to be in active phase in Himachal since the last one week with normal to above-normal rainfall. The activity was fairly widespread with moderate to heavy rainfall. Two spells of heavy rains have been witnessed at isolated places in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan,” said Shimla MeT centre director Surender Paul.
A warning of heavy rains has been issued in the state till July 12. The rainfall activity is likely to continue and increase in intensity in HP with widespread rains of moderate to heavy intensity in Sirmaur, Solan, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, Hamirpur and adjoining areas, including Shimla town, on Sunday.
“There is high probability of one or two spells of very heavy rainfall during this period. Isolated spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely in Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Chamba, Shimla, and Sirmaur on on July 9 and 10,” Paul said, adding that light to moderate showers may also lash Lahaul and Kinnaur districts.
The state police have, meanwhile, warned people against venturing out during downpour and urged locals to refrain tourists from visiting the riversides.
“The weather office has predicted heavy rains in the next 72 hours. We are advising people not to venture into the flood plains of rivers to avoid being caught in flashfloods. We are also advising them not to drive during rains due to low visibility. People must avoid visiting areas prone to rock and landslides,” said director general of police Sanjay Kundu.
On Saturday, a three-storey building in Chopal bazaar collapsed in the afternoon after its foundation walls caved in due to heavy rains. There was no one in the building at the time of the incident. The building housed branches of a gramin bank and UCO bank besides an eatery and a beer bar.
In Kullu, teams of NDRF and home guards, along with local youths, continued to search for four persons who have been missing since the cloudburst that led to flashflooding in Chojh village in Manikaran valley. “So far, we haven’t got any clue about the missing persons, but rescue works are on,” said Kullu superintendent of police Gurudev Sharma.
SBI to open country's first dedicated branch for startups in Bengaluru
The State Bank of India has signed an agreement with the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission to start a separate bank branch for facilitating the necessary credit facility for startups. The first such branch will be opened at Koramangala in August this year, Karnataka's Information and Technology minister, CN Ashwathnarayan, announced on Twitter. The new facility will be called the 'SBI Startup Hub' branch. The MoU was signed in presence of the state IT minister.
Sword-wielding desperado from Bihar sets social media aflutter
The police are now trying to make sense of the divergent versions it has received from Jehangir, the headmaster, and the desperado named Akbar, which makes the matter more piquant. Notably, Jehangir has received no injuries and in his complaint, he has accused Akbar of repeatedly pointing the sword at him, but not striking a blow.
Maharashtra: Heavy rain lashes 3 districts; communication lost with 128 villages
At least 130 villages in three districts of Maharashtra, all in the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, were affected by heavy rains which caused floods in parts of these districts and at least 200 people were evacuated, but fortunately, no casualties are reported, officials said on Saturday. In the Gadchiroli district in east Maharashtra, communication with 128 villages is lost due to heavy rains.
Newborn not covered in parents' family health insurance plan: Consumer court
Mumbai A child born after obtaining a family health insurance plan is not covered under the policy, the Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held recently and dismissed a plea filed by a Goregaon-based chartered accountant for reimbursement of the expenditure that The complainant, Rishikesh Agarwal had incurred on treating his second child. The complainant, Rishikesh Agarwal, had purchased a family floater mediclaim policy in the year from 2014 to 2015 for insurance cover of ₹7 lakh.
Amarnath flashflood: CM Bommai says no report of Kannadigas affected so far
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said there has been no report of any untoward incidents related to Kannadigas so far, following the flashflood triggered by a cloudburst near the cave shrine of Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir where the death toll has risen to 16. He said the Karnataka government has taken steps to rescue people from the State stranded in Amarnath.
