HP polls: 3 of top five richest candidates come from political families

Two billionaires and three candidates, who belong to political dynasties, are among the five richest candidates in the fray for the Himachal Pradesh elections, which are slated to be held on November 12.

Sitting legislator and BJP candidate from the Chopal assembly segment Balbir Singh Verma, popularly known as Bittu Verma, has the distinction of being the richest candidate with assets worth ₹125 crore. A builder, horticulturist and hotelier, Verma owns movable assets worth ₹4.3 crore, while his wife owns assets worth ₹35 lakh.

The value of his immovable assets is a whooping ₹122 crore, of which property worth ₹18 crore is inherited. Verma, who also owns a petrol pump, is also fond of luxury cars and his fleet includes a Mercedes Benz, BMW and Range Rover, besides a Mahindra Jeep.

Interestingly, he has pending dues amounting to ₹5.27 crore, which includes ₹1.95 crore GST and ₹21.9 lakh municipality tax. His liabilities include ₹16.14 crores in bank loans and ₹1.65 crore unsecured loans. He has also received ₹27.93 crore as advance payment from the allottees against 74 flats.

The second richest candidate is Vikramaditiya Singh, Shimla (rural) MLA and son of former six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh, who owns immovable and movable property worth ₹101 crore. He holds individual movable assets worth ₹6.97 crore and ₹4.08 crore in family assets. His immovable property is valued at ₹90.3 crore.

The scion of Bushahr royal family has seven cases pending against him in different courts, including one ED case. He owns Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and Marutizi Ignis cars.

Raghurbir Singh Bali, son of former minister and veteran Congress leader Gurmukh Singh Bali third on the list.

A candidate from Nagrota Bagwan constituency, which was the political fortress of his father, who passed away last year, Bali’s net worth is estimated at ₹92.3 crore.

He owns movable assets worth ₹13.06 crore, while his wife and son own assets worth ₹1.57 crore and ₹26.08 lakh, respectively. He also owns five cars, including Mercedes M Class, Volkswagen Tiguan, Honda Accord, Tata Hexa and Tata Nano, besides one Hero Splendor bike.

His immovable assets are valued at ₹75.3 crore, of which property worth ₹30 crore is self-acquired, and the rest is inherited. This mostly includes agricultural land and commercial buildings. Bali’s wife owns immovable assets worth ₹2.16 crore. His liabilities amount to ₹6.18 crore, mostly in the form of bank loans.

Congress’ Chopal candidate and state organisational secretary Rajeesh Kima is also on the list of richest candidates with a net worth of ₹31.2 crore. He movable assets are worth ₹37.89 lakh, while his wife and daughter’s assets have been valued at ₹2.31 crore and ₹30 lakh, respectively.

He owns a Honda City car, while his wife owns a Toyota Fortuner and Mercedes Car. A Toyota Innova Car is also registered to his daughter’s name.

Kimta’s immovable assets are worth ₹22 crore, while his wife owns immovable property worth ₹6.25 crore.

On the fifth position is sitting Palampur legislator Ashish Butail, whose net worth is ₹30.1 crore. His immovable assets are worth ₹69.19 lakh, while his wife’s assets are valued at ₹16.61 lakh.

Butail is the son of former speaker and veteran Congress leader BBL Butail. His immovable property is valued at ₹27.62 crore, while his wife also owns property worth ₹1.62 crore.

A tea planter by profession, Butail owns three cars, including a Toyota Innova, Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Thar and two scooters.

