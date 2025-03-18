HP scholarship scam: CBI court dismisses 2nd bail plea of accused ED officers

The court of CBI special judge Alka Malik on Monday dismissed the second bail plea of two accused ED officers in a bribe case upholding that mere submission of chargesheet does not make it a case for grant of bail. The court of CBI special judge Alka Malik on Monday dismissed the second bail plea of two accused ED officers in a bribe case upholding that mere submission of chargesheet does not make it a case for grant of bail. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The court dismissed the second bail plea of accused ED officers Vikas Deep and Niraj in the case. While dismissing the bail plea, the court held that there is no change of circumstances except the fact that now investigation is complete, and charge sheet has been filed on behalf of the prosecution.

“It is the case of the prosecution that the applicant has active role in the crime, who has collected the bribe money on behalf of his co-accused. In the instant case, the nature of accusation against the applicant, heavy recovery of bribe money, position of accused and co-accused and the peculiar circumstances of the instant case, wherein the accused persons had demanded and accepted the huge bribe money of ₹55 lakh and had escaped from the spot during the trap, does not make out a case for grant of bail,” said the court. The first regular bail of the applicant was dismissed by this court vide order dated January 15, 2025.

“In this backdrop, mere submission of charge sheet by the prosecution would not ipso facto make out a case to release the accused on bail. This court is, thus, not inclined to grant the applicant his prayer,” said the special judge, CBI court of Alka Malik while dismissing the bail plea of both the accused.

As per the case, the complainant Rajnish Bansal, chairman, Himalayan Group of Professional Institutions, Kale Aam, Sirmaur district, had filed a written complaint on December 22, 2024.

He stated that a case was registered at the Enforcement Directorate Office, Shimla, against his institution and the same was being investigated by Vishal Deep, assistant director, Enforcement Directorate, Shimla, and Niraj, enforcement officer of ED, Shimla. Both Vikas and Niraj, whose bail pleas were dismissed today, are relatives of Vishal Deep, who is also in judicial custody.

The complainant further alleged that he was called at the ED office, Shimla, on December 10 and 19, 2024, for examination in that case. Subsequently, Niraj interrogated him and demanded a bribe of ₹20 lakh for not arresting him.

Thereafter, he was produced before Vishal Deep in his office chamber, who during examination also demanded ₹1.10 crore from complainant, which on negotiation was settled at ₹60 lakh, and that he would collect the bribe amount from him in Chandigarh.

The CBI had laid a trap and arrested various accused involved in the case, including the ED officers. On completion of investigation chargesheet dated February 21, 2025, was filed against accused Vishal Deep, CBI DSP Balbir Singh, Vikas Deep and Niraj.

The accused Niraj and Vishal pleaded in the court in their respective bail applications that they were languishing in custody in this case since December 29, 2024.

While pleading for bail, the accused said that the investigation is now complete, and applicant is no more required for custodial interrogation. The bribe money has already been recovered, but not from the applicant. In fact, the applicant has been falsely implicated in the instant case and has no role to play in the crime, claimed the accused.