HP: Two men charred to death as car catches fire after plunging into gorge in Mandi

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Mar 03, 2023 12:24 AM IST

The deceased were identified as Bhuwan and Chuni Lal, both aged 28 years; Padam Singh, 27, was injured in the accident and has been admitted to Lal Bhadur Shastri Medical College at Nerchowk where his condition is critical, the police said

Two persons were charred to death while another suffered serious injuries after their Alto K10 car (HP-02-1392) fell into a 50-metre-deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district and caught fire, officials said.

The charred remains of the car in Padhar subdivision of Mandi on Thursday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)
The accident took place late on Wednesday on the Jogindernagar-Nohali link road in the district’s Padhar subdivision.

The deceased were identified as Bhuwan and Chuni Lal, both aged 28 years. Padam Singh, 27, was injured in the accident and has been admitted to Lal Bhadur Shastri Medical College at Nerchowk. His condition is critical, the police said.

The victims, residents of Nohali, were on their way from Padhar to Sajhad, deputy superintendent of police Lokender Negi said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident took place due to speeding and negligent driving, the police said.

A case has been registered and investigations are underway.

