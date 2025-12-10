Search
Wed, Dec 10, 2025
HP’s first state-of-the-art traffic park coming up in Una’s Roda: Agnihotri

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Published on: Dec 10, 2025 06:06 am IST

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri inspected the progress of the driving training track and traffic park being constructed at a cost of ₹6.50 crore in Roda, Haroli, on Monday evening

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri inspected the progress of the driving training track and traffic park being constructed at a cost of 6.50 crore in Roda, Haroli, on Monday evening. Haroli is the Assembly constituency of Agnihotri. During the inspection, he instructed officials to expedite the work and ensure that there is no compromise on quality standards.

He instructed the construction agency and departmental officials to complete all work within the stipulated time and to the highest quality standards. He said that this model park will set an example for the entire state.

“This park will be the state’s first sensor-based, state-of-the-art traffic park. It will feature the latest technology for licence trials, a sensor-equipped automatic system for vehicle passing and inspection, and modern facilities for road safety training and awareness activities. Here, drivers will receive training on traffic rules and safe driving according to international standards,” said Agnihotri in a statement on Tuesday.

He said that this technologically advanced system will make the licensing process more transparent, faster, and fairer. “It will also improve efficiency in vehicle fitness and inspection processes, thereby strengthening road safety,” he said.

AI Summary AI Summary

The state’s first sensor-based driving training track and traffic park is being built in Roda, Haroli, at a cost of Rs 6.50 crore. Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri inspected the site, urging timely and high-quality completion. The facility will enhance road safety training and modernize the licensing process, setting a standard for the state.