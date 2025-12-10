HP’s first state-of-the-art traffic park coming up in Una’s Roda: Agnihotri

State’s First Sensor-Based Driving Training Track and Traffic Park is being constructed at a cost of ₹6.50 crore in Roda, Haroli in district Una. State’s First Sensor-Based Driving Training Track and Traffic Park is being constructed at a cost of ₹ 6.50 crore in Roda, Haroli in district Una. (HT File)

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri inspected the progress of the driving training track and traffic park being constructed at a cost of ₹6.50 crore in Roda, Haroli, on Monday evening. Haroli is the Assembly constituency of Agnihotri. During the inspection, he instructed officials to expedite the work and ensure that there is no compromise on quality standards.

He instructed the construction agency and departmental officials to complete all work within the stipulated time and to the highest quality standards. He said that this model park will set an example for the entire state.

“This park will be the state’s first sensor-based, state-of-the-art traffic park. It will feature the latest technology for licence trials, a sensor-equipped automatic system for vehicle passing and inspection, and modern facilities for road safety training and awareness activities. Here, drivers will receive training on traffic rules and safe driving according to international standards,” said Agnihotri in a statement on Tuesday.

He said that this technologically advanced system will make the licensing process more transparent, faster, and fairer. “It will also improve efficiency in vehicle fitness and inspection processes, thereby strengthening road safety,” he said.