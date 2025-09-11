HPTDC inks pact with MakeMyTrip for hotel bookings

In a major step towards adopting online platforms in tourism sector, the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) has signed an agreement with online travel booking platform MakeMyTrip, under which 56 hotels of the corporation will now be available for booking on the platform. HPTDC chairman RS Bali. (File)

HPTDC chairman RS Bali said the corporation has excellent hotels in different parts of the state where tourists from India and abroad prefer to stay. “In today’s digital age, online booking is very important. By joining with MakeMyTrip, the corporation’s hotels will get a bigger market and tourists will be able to book these hotels from their homes,” he said.

Speaking to the media in Dharamshala, Bali said this agreement with MakeMyTrip would prove to be historic and a milestone for the corporation. “This agreement will not only take the tourism corporation to new heights, but quality and transparent services will also be available to tourists visiting Himachal through online platforms. This will give a new dimension to tourism in the state and create more local employment opportunities,” he added.

He further said that under an important decision related to the tourism department, the headquarters of HPTDC has been shifted from Shimla to Dharamshala. The decision was taken in a meeting of the Board of Directors and later approved by the state cabinet. “This step has been taken with the aim of establishing Dharamshala more strongly on the tourism map of the state,” Bali said.