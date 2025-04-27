Menu Explore
HPTDC to procure supplies worth 20-25 cr from Food and Supplies Corporation: Bali

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Apr 27, 2025 07:36 AM IST

HPTDC chairman RS Bali said that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed between HPTDC and Food Supplies Corporation on Saturday.

The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) would now procure food items and other essential supplies directly from the Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation.

The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) would now procure food items and other essential supplies directly from the Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation. (Representational image)
The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) would now procure food items and other essential supplies directly from the Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation. (Representational image)

Bali while interacting with media said that under this agreement, HPTDC would procure goods worth 20 to 25 crore annually through the Food and Supplies Corporation.

“At present HPTDC makes annual market purchases worth around 30 to 40 crore. As per the new arrangement, the Food and Supplies Corporation would supply A-grade material to HPTDC hotels, including ration, groceries and other essential items. HPTDC would make payments to the Corporation within a period of one and a half months”, said Bali.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Bali said that this agreement would benefit HPTDC by ensuring the availability of quality supplies at lower rates as compared to the open market. “Quality parameters have been mutually agreed upon and shared with the corporation to ensure the highest standards,” said Bali.

Talking of the profits, Bali, said, “HPTDC has achieved the highest-ever profit in the last two and a half years. The annual turnover of the Corporation has risen from 78 crore to 107 crore, crossing the 100-crore mark for the first time in its history, despite the challenges posed by natural disasters”.

He said that during the last Board of Director’s meeting in 2022, it was decided to provide gratuity to employees under the revised pay scales of 2016. A total of Rs. 41 crore has been disbursed to employees, in comparison to Rs. 26 crore distributed during the five-year tenure of the previous government.

He said that there was a need for renovation and maintenance of HPTDC hotels in the state and discussions have been held with the government in this regard. He said that we have requested for the grant of 300 crore from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which would be spent on the renovation of HPTDC hotels.

