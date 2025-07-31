HRTC drivers’ union calls off strike after meeting with Agnihotri

The long-standing strike by the HRTC drivers’ union over various demands came to an end late Tuesday evening after a meeting with deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri. Himachal deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri (File)

The meeting, held at Agnihotri’s residence, led to a consensus on the union’s key demands.

During the meeting, the union’s representatives elaborated on their long-pending demands and urged the government for their early resolution. Considering the seriousness of the issue the deputy chief minister took prompt decisions, which helped create an atmosphere of trust and satisfaction among the employees.

Among the major decisions taken by the government was the approval to designate 205 senior-most drivers of HRTC as, “designated senior drivers” (without any financial benefit). Additionally, it was decided that the long-pending medical reimbursement claims from the past six months would be released shortly. The staff would also be provided with two uniform sets. Moreover, of the two pending instalments of night overtime allowance, one would be disbursed with the July salary and the second with the August salary.

The government has approved a loan of ₹150 crore to HRTC. This loan would be obtained from a government bank with a guarantee from the state and the interest on the loan would be paid by the government. This proposal would come into effect following approval from the state cabinet.

Agnihotri said that the state government was sensitive to the concerns of employees and pensioners and committed to protecting their legitimate interests. He assured that employee issues would continue to be resolved in a timely manner in the future as well.