HRTC orders probe into driver’s suicide

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) on Tuesday ordered a probe into the suicide by a driver, who had recorded a video before taking the extreme step. HRTC managing director (MD) Rohan Chand Thakur said he has ordered the Mandi divisional manager (DM) to investigate the matter and the management has taken note of the video. (Representational image)

In the video, he had accused a regional manager of withholding his salary for four months.

The deceased hailed from Kullu. In the video, the driver said that the RM had withheld his salary for the last four months.

The deceased said he was constantly being threatened with dismissal.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly Jai Ram Thakur said an impartial and high-level probe should be conducted in the matter.