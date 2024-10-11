{HT INTERVIEW} Anil Vij, BJP LEGISLATOR FROM AMBALA CANTT: ‘Was always confident of BJP’s hat-trick’

AMBALA: After Bharatiya Janata Party’s surprise victory in the Haryana assembly elections, veteran party leader Anil Vij, who has been elected as an MLA from Ambala for the seventh term, spoke to Hindustan Times on Thursday on why he was confident of BJP’s historic hat-trick and the need for better understanding within the party, Edited excerpts: BJP leader Anil Vij (PTI)

The BJP’s victory has surprised many people. Were you expecting these results?

There were many hiccups... our internal surveys depicted a negative trend (about BJP’s prospects at the hustings). The intelligence reports were also not in our favour. Some of our leaders and workers were demoralised by these inputs. Despite such inputs, I had sensed that BJP will form government as there was a wave in our favour ...I live among the people and know how to read the pulse of the public.

Congress’ vote share is almost equal to the vote share of BJP.

The victory is not measured by the vote share, but by the seats won and lost. Humko maloom hai jannat ki hakikat lekin dil ke khush rakhne ko “Ghalib” yeh khayal acha hai.

What role you see for yourself in the next BJP government in Haryana?

I will decide when someone reaches out to me. Nobody has talked to me. In case they talk (to me), I may also have to tell them certain things...we can work only after ensuring that there is a better understanding. I may also have to say many things. Whether they listen or not it is up to them.

What is your take on the blame game in the Congress ?

This is just a beginning. Let them recover from this shock, every Congressman will speak on this. There was no organisation structure in state Congress for the last 16 years. It is a divided house.