HT Interview: Political parties responsible for Buddha Nullah pollution, says Ludhiana AAP candidate Ashok Parashar Pappi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominee from Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat Ashok Parashar Pappi held political parties and their leaders responsible for the pollution Buddha Nullah, which has become a “bane for the city”. Going down the memory lane, the Ludhiana Central MLA said that in his childhood, he and friends would take a dip in the clean water of the “Buddha Dariya” and today, no one could go near the nullah without covering their nose. Ashok Parashar Pappi (Manish/HT)

Parashar added that the past governments and politicians allowed their near and dear ones to establish dyeing factories and other units emitting pollution alongside the Buddha Nullah. “They did not keep a check on the pollution that the units were discharging in the water, which then polluted the Sutlej River. As the owners of such units have political patronage, the department concerned failed to act against them. The city is suffering. The past government did eyewash in the name of cleanliness of the nullah,” he said.

“To deter water pollution, the Gujarat government had shifted the factories away from water bodies. To save our water resources, we will follow the pattern,” said Parashar.

What are the main issues of Ludhiana which need immediate attention?

When Ludhiana had a population of five lakh, a civil hospital was established. Today, the population is about to touch the 40-lakh mark, but there are no upgraded and specialised health facilities. The city has renowned medical institutions but not everyone can afford treatment at such hospitals. My dream is to establish an upgraded Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Ludhiana so that the underprivileged can avail quality treatment on nominal charges. My concern is if an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) can be established in Bathinda, then why not in Ludhiana. It pains me when people go to Chandigarh for treatment from Ludhiana.

What will make the people vote for you?

Immediately after coming to power, the AAP announced 600 units free electricity to people. Even the farmers got uninterrupted power supply to their fields. The farmers, who were forced to wait for power supply till late in the night, are getting round-the-clock electricity. The AAP government has worked on the ground for the betterment of the people.

The Opposition parties claim the AAP has fielded a weak candidate from Ludhiana. What do you feel about such comments?

Time is the most powerful entity. A small ant can defeat a mighty elephant. In 2022 assembly elections, those who were heavyweights, had lost their bastions to first timers. In politics, no one is weak or strong. The people will vote for the candidate or party which is delivering. Things will be cleared on June 4.

Ludhiana seat is a stronghold for the Congress. They have been winning for the past 15 years. Will you be able to break the jinx?

The people did not have an option in the past. They were forced to choose between two parties. Now, they have an option of a third front. The Congress has lost their base. They were forced to bring a “parachute” candidate, from 180 km away from Ludhiana, to contest. The party has miffed local Congress leaders. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate did nothing in the past 10 years either.

Will the arrest of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case affect the elections?

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested following a political vendetta as he is one of the strongest oppositions of the BJP. The people are aware and they will vote for the AAP.