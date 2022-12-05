HTET aspirant, husband killed in Panipat road mishap

A woman aspirant of the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) and her husband were killed in a road accident near Dadola village of Panipat district on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Deepa Rani (25) and her husband Ankush (26) of Dadola village of Panipat district. The police said that the accident took place when they were returning to their village after appearing in the exam on Sunday on a bike and a sugarcane-loaded tractor-trailer hit their bike.

They sustained critical injuries and were rushed to the nearby hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. The police said after getting the information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and started the investigation and their family members were informed. The deceased were married three years ago and they were survived by a two-year-old daughter.

The police said that the driver of the tractor had managed to flee the spot but the tractor-trailer has been taken into possession.

The police said a case has been registered against the tractor driver under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code. The bodies have been handed over to the family members of the deceased after the post-mortem examination.