HTET aspirants protest in Bhiwani over delayed results

Hundreds of Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) aspirants on Monday held a protest outside the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) in Bhiwani, alleging that the unresolved biometric verification issue has delayed their results. Hundreds of Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) aspirants on Monday held a protest outside the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) in Bhiwani, alleging that the unresolved biometric verification issue has delayed their results.

Candidates from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat and Chandigarh gathered at the board headquarters after many of them continued to face biometric mismatches despite being called for verification on June 8 and 9. Heavy police deployment was made at the Board premises to maintain law and order.

Seema, an aspirant from Gujarat, said she had travelled to Bhiwani for the second time after her fingerprints failed to match during an earlier verification process.

“I came earlier when the list was released and now again for biometric verification, but my fingerprint was not matching. I have travelled with my two children. Officials called us here but there appears to be no concrete solution,” she said.

Lakhan Singh, a resident of Hathras district in Uttar Pradesh, who is currently working as a teacher in Bihar, said the repeated verification process had become financially and professionally burdensome.

As per the agitating candidates, the HTET-2024 result was declared in November, but around 3,000 to 4,000 candidates could not get their results because of biometric mismatches. They demanded the Board to verify candidates through Aadhaar records or use the examination videography for identification.

Responding to the protesters, BSEH secretary Munish Sharma said that biometric data of some candidates could not be properly captured during the examination process but that candidates whose biometrics are successfully verified would have their results declared immediately, while cases that remain unresolved would be referred to a forensic laboratory for further examination.

BSEH chairman Shankar Lal Dhopra said that the issue is being resolved and their results will be declared soon. “We told these candidates about the technical issues but we assured them that their results will be declared soon,” he said.

As per the officials, in some cases fingerprints are not matching due technical issues and incomplete biometric capture but the Board has video recordings available and results can be processed through face matching wherever required.