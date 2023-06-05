Hunar Awards : 52 students felicitated for highlighting social issues through paintings

Tech addiction, women empowerment, and forest conservation were among the themes featured in the ‘Hunar’ competition organised by the district administration which saw the participation of as many as 3,500 students. DC Surabhi Malik felicitating students during 'Hunar' awards in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

A total of 52 students from various colleges and schools were felicitated on Monday for highlighting social issues through their paintings. The competition was organised to mark ‘World Art Day’ on April 15.

The selected students were handed over appreciation certificates and saplings on June 5, which is celebrated as ‘World Environment Day.’ Students of different age groups participated in the competition.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said that these young minds have exhibited talent in their artwork on various subjects including the environment, climate change and tech addiction. She added that students should play an active role in promoting an environment-friendly lifestyle.

The deputy commissioner said that the selected artworks would be put on display in the district administrative complex and other offices. She said that it was tough for the jury to select the best work as all students have done brilliant creativity but after the initial round of elimination, 500 entries were shortlisted of which 52 were awarded today.