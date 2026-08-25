Add to your itinerary: Formula One confirms Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for December 2026

If Formula One is on your travel list this year, Abu Dhabi has just confirmed its place on the calendar. The Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2026 will take place at Yas Marina Circuit from 3 to 6 December 2026, marking the season finale.

Formula One President and CEO Stefano Domenicali has confirmed that the Abu Dhabi race will go ahead as planned, with preparations for the December event nearing completion. Ticket availability is now limited, with Domenicali saying the remaining tickets are expected to sell.

“The calendar is confirmed. There are still a few tickets to be sold in Abu Dhabi,” Domenicali said, adding that preparations are progressing well.

Abu Dhabi is ready for another F1 finale The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has been part of the Formula One calendar since 2009, making this a long-running partnership between the sport and the emirate. For Abu Dhabi, the race is also an important event for its tourism, hospitality and events sectors.

H.E. Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi, said the race has created opportunities across these sectors while bringing international visitors to the emirate.

The message for fans is clear. If Abu Dhabi is on your December travel list, now is a good time to sort out the practical details, particularly flights and accommodation and get ready to watch the Formula One race!

Four days of racing, concerts and Yas Island fun Personally, the main attraction is the racing at Yas Marina Circuit, and I am definitely going to be cheering for Ferrari and Hamilton. But an Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend is not limited to the track.

The wider race week includes:

Formula One racing at Yas Marina Circuit, including the final race of the 2026 season.

Etihad Live concerts and the much-anticipated After Race Concerts.

Entertainment and hospitality events across Yas Island.

Access to the island’s attractions, restaurants, nightlife and hotels. Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said preparations are progressing across the event, with the promoter working with Formula One and partners across Abu Dhabi to deliver the race weekend for fans, teams, drivers, officials and partners.

Planning to attend? With returning fans and first-time attendees already booking their places, ticket availability for the 3 to 6 December race weekend is limited.

Fans can check the remaining ticket options and event updates at abudhabigp.com. For destination information and help planning a stay in Abu Dhabi, visit visitabudhabi.ae.

Event: Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2026

Dates: 3 to 6 December 2026

Location: Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Organisers and partners: Formula One, DCT Abu Dhabi and Ethara

*With information from Experience Abu Dhabi

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