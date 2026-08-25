Add to your itinerary: Formula One confirms Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for December 2026
Formula 1 confirms Abu Dhabi as the 2026 season finale, with racing, concerts and entertainment scheduled from 3 to 6 December.
If Formula One is on your travel list this year, Abu Dhabi has just confirmed its place on the calendar. The Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2026 will take place at Yas Marina Circuit from 3 to 6 December 2026, marking the season finale.
Formula One President and CEO Stefano Domenicali has confirmed that the Abu Dhabi race will go ahead as planned, with preparations for the December event nearing completion. Ticket availability is now limited, with Domenicali saying the remaining tickets are expected to sell.
“The calendar is confirmed. There are still a few tickets to be sold in Abu Dhabi,” Domenicali said, adding that preparations are progressing well.
Abu Dhabi is ready for another F1 finale
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has been part of the Formula One calendar since 2009, making this a long-running partnership between the sport and the emirate. For Abu Dhabi, the race is also an important event for its tourism, hospitality and events sectors.
H.E. Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi, said the race has created opportunities across these sectors while bringing international visitors to the emirate.
The message for fans is clear. If Abu Dhabi is on your December travel list, now is a good time to sort out the practical details, particularly flights and accommodation and get ready to watch the Formula One race!
Four days of racing, concerts and Yas Island fun
Personally, the main attraction is the racing at Yas Marina Circuit, and I am definitely going to be cheering for Ferrari and Hamilton. But an Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend is not limited to the track.
The wider race week includes:
- Formula One racing at Yas Marina Circuit, including the final race of the 2026 season.
- Etihad Live concerts and the much-anticipated After Race Concerts.
- Entertainment and hospitality events across Yas Island.
- Access to the island’s attractions, restaurants, nightlife and hotels.
Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said preparations are progressing across the event, with the promoter working with Formula One and partners across Abu Dhabi to deliver the race weekend for fans, teams, drivers, officials and partners.
Planning to attend?
With returning fans and first-time attendees already booking their places, ticket availability for the 3 to 6 December race weekend is limited.
Fans can check the remaining ticket options and event updates at abudhabigp.com. For destination information and help planning a stay in Abu Dhabi, visit visitabudhabi.ae.
Event: Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2026
Dates: 3 to 6 December 2026
Location: Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE
Organisers and partners: Formula One, DCT Abu Dhabi and Ethara
*With information from Experience Abu Dhabi
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Khandelwal
Neha Khandelwal Content Lead, HT Travel | Travel & Lifestyle Journalist With over 10 years of content writing experience, Neha Khandelwal is a lifestyle journalist and the Content Lead at HT Travel. She specialises in destinations, hotels, aviation, luggage, travel gear, and practical guides that help readers plan smarter and travel better. Her work combines first-hand experience, expert insights, and extensive research to create stories that are informative, useful, and easy to follow. Career Journey & Experience Neha began her writing career as a freelance journalist in 2010 before entering mainstream media with The Times of India in 2022. She later joined Hindustan Times, where she has written extensively across travel, lifestyle, home, and consumer trends. Her professional background extends beyond journalism. Before moving into digital media full-time, she spent nearly a decade in interior design, managing residential projects from concept to execution. She also trained in visual merchandising with Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons and worked with women-led startups across design and operations. These experiences continue to shape her storytelling, especially in how she evaluates hotels, design-led stays, hospitality spaces, and travel experiences. A naturally curious learner, Neha has completed beginner certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and other creative pursuits. She has read more than 2,000 books, trained in Bharatanatyam for 8 years, and ghostwritten a book on Ladakh tourism. Subject Expertise Travel is at the heart of Neha's work. She covers destinations, hotels, airlines, luggage, packing strategies, travel accessories, and emerging travel trends through a mix of reporting, product testing, and conversations with industry experts. A frequent traveller herself, she approaches every trip with a journalist's curiosity and a planner's mindset, focusing on experiences that readers can realistically recreate. From choosing the right cabin bag to decoding hotel openings and destination trends, her writing prioritises practical advice over promotional claims. Her background in interior design also gives her a distinct perspective on architecture, hospitality design, boutique hotels, luxury stays, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Education & Professional Background Neha holds a Master's degree in Interior Design. Her early experience in interior design, visual merchandising, and design operations gives her a unique understanding of aesthetics, functionality, and user experience, adding depth to her coverage of hotels, resorts, and travel spaces. Editorial Philosophy "As an avid, research-driven traveller, my goal is simple. To answer the questions you actually have before booking a trip. I cut through the promotional noise with honest reporting and expert insights. Making travel planning seamless, smart, and reliable so you always know where to go next."Read More
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