Tried and Tested: How much can the ₹3,299 Snitch cabin suitcase actually hold? I put it to the test

My tripod, one nightsuit that I used over both nights, one formal pant, I wore my jeans, two tops to pair with the formal pant, one I wanted to wear to the event and one backup, and two tops to pair with my jeans just in case. I wore my platform flats over the journey and carried my kitten heels for the event in the suitcase. My delicates were packed in a travel cube, my skincare in one bag, and my makeup in one bag. I also carried my laptop and tablet with the laptop charger in the suitcase and had a tote bag for my daily escapades across Delhi.

The Snitch suitcase is the perfect mini-size cabin suitcase that I tried for a quick work trip to Delhi. I arrived Tuesday night and left Thursday afternoon, packed for an event, a meeting and just the nights, and here is everything I managed to pack in the suitcase.

What I packed in the Snitch suitcase • Tripod

• One nightsuit used for both nights

• One formal pant

• Two tops to pair with the formal pants

• Two tops to pair with jeans

• Kitten heels for the event

• Delicates in a travel cube

• Skincare bag

• Makeup bag

• Laptop and tablet

• Laptop charger

For a suitcase this size, I was genuinely surprised by how much I could fit into it. This was a short work trip, so I was not carrying loads of clothes, but I still had work tech, shoes, toiletries and everything I needed for two nights.

The wheels worked fine, but the suitcase was not as smooth as some premium brands over carpeted floors. The suitcase needed to be tugged a little and was not rolling as smoothly, but I think it was also because it was at full capacity in weight. Around 8 kg.

Note, I removed my tech and kept it in my tote bag for the flight journey while returning because I found it a little hard to tug around and just figured it would be easier to check in my suitcase. That said, the front pocket was probably my favourite part of the suitcase.

At Rs. 3,299, the suitcase looks very nice and is very spacious for its size. It is perfect for a weekend trip or business trip. The best part? The front pocket easily held the laptop, tablet and laptop charger without any issue.

Usually, the issue with cabin suitcases is that when they go to full capacity, the front pocket loses some depth. This did not. So, one for the books!

What worked for me • The size: It is small enough to work as a quick trip cabin suitcase, but I could still fit everything I needed for two nights in Delhi.

• The front pocket: My laptop, tablet and laptop charger all fit without a problem. Even with the suitcase packed to around 8 kg, the pocket remained useful.

• The space: For its size, this suitcase can hold quite a bit. I had clothes, shoes, toiletries, tech and my tripod with me.

• The look: At Rs. 3,299, I think it looks very nice. Snitch has a very strong street value in terms of style and fashion in India, and this suitcase suited the vibe very easily.

• The price: At Rs. 3,299, I think this makes sense for someone looking for a smaller cabin suitcase for short trips.

What I noticed during the trip The wheels were fine on regular surfaces, but carpeted floors were a different story. The suitcase needed a little more tugging, particularly when it was fully loaded. I did end up giving the suitcase to check in, and that gave me a chance to see how the outer body held up. The framework did have a few scratches, but the main body was surprisingly scratch-free.

My overall experience? Escape Plan has been doing this for a while, and I will not compare the different grades they have created for multiple brands, but Snitch has a very strong street value in terms of style and fashion in India, and this suitcase suited the vibe very easily. I see myself using this whenever I want a cabin suitcase that is not the bulkiest and still can house things with ease.

For me, that is really what worked here. I could take a small suitcase for a quick work trip without having to cut down too much on what I wanted to carry. The laptop compartment is genuinely useful, the main compartment has good capacity for its size, and the suitcase looks good enough to carry straight from the airport to a meeting.

The only thing I would keep in mind is the weight. At around 8 kg after I packed it, mine was at full capacity, and that did make it harder to pull over carpeted floors. Moving the laptop and tablet into my tote made the return journey easier.

For Rs. 3,299, though, I would use this again for a short work trip or a weekend away. It is compact without feeling too restrictive, and that front pocket makes a real difference when I am travelling with work tech.