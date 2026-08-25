HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 26, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Onam Festival Celebrations
Where: Uttara Guruvayurappan Temple, Pocket 3, Mayur Vihar Phase 1
When: August 26
Timing: 10am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Shree Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar (Pink Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Film Expo India 2026
Where: Bharat Mandapam (Halls 1 to 4), Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road
When: August 26 to 30
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: ₹299 to ₹1,199 (Tickets available here)
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#LitTalk
What: Breaking into Cricketland: A Spanish Executive’s Attempt to Sell Football in India – Panellists: José Antonio Cachaza, Sanjay Verma, Shail Prabhakaran & (moderator) Meha Bhardwaj Alter
Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)
When: June 26
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: 65th National Exhibition Of Art
Where: Lalit Kala Akademi Art Gallery, Rabindra Bhawan, Mandi House
When: August 21 to September 14
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Aarambh XXXVII | Divyansh Harshit Srivastava (Santoor) & Deepika Bhinde Bhagwat (Hindustani Classical Vocal)
Where: The Theatre – Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 26
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Test Dose – A Trial Stand-Up Comedy Show Ft. Gaurav Gupta
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: August 26
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
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