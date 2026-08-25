HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 26, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies What: Onam Festival Celebrations Gram it: Carrying a black umbrella, as this woman travels in the city, what captures the lensman's eye is the vibrant mural beside her. Depicting a peacock, amid heavy rainfall in Delhi, this wall art truly stands out! For today, the IMD has issued a forecast for generally cloudy sky with possibility of very light to light rain. (Photo: Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP)

Where: Uttara Guruvayurappan Temple, Pocket 3, Mayur Vihar Phase 1

When: August 26

Timing: 10am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Shree Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar (Pink Line)

#DelhiTalkies What: Film Expo India 2026

Where: Bharat Mandapam (Halls 1 to 4), Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road

When: August 26 to 30

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: ₹299 to ₹1,199 (Tickets available here)

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#LitTalk What: Breaking into Cricketland: A Spanish Executive’s Attempt to Sell Football in India – Panellists: José Antonio Cachaza, Sanjay Verma, Shail Prabhakaran & (moderator) Meha Bhardwaj Alter

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)

When: June 26

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#ArtAttack What: 65th National Exhibition Of Art

Where: Lalit Kala Akademi Art Gallery, Rabindra Bhawan, Mandi House

When: August 21 to September 14

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Aarambh XXXVII | Divyansh Harshit Srivastava (Santoor) & Deepika Bhinde Bhagwat (Hindustani Classical Vocal)

Where: The Theatre – Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 26

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Test Dose – A Trial Stand-Up Comedy Show Ft. Gaurav Gupta

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: August 26

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

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