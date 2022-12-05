Hurriyat dubs Mirwaiz’s house arrest ‘arbitrary, extra judicial’

All Parties Hurriyat Conference on Monday said its chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq completed 40 months in detention, terming his house arrest ‘arbitrary and extra judicial’.

“All his rights stand suspended. He is not allowed to come out of his house. Police and paramilitary troopers are permanently stationed outside his residence,” the conglomerate said in a statement.

Mirwaiz was put under detention on August 4, 2019, just before the revocation of the special status of J&K.

The Hurriyat said that while taking over G20 presidency, PM Narendra Modi called India the ‘mother of democracy’.

“What wonders would it do for the whole region if the same approach be adopted in dealings with the lingering Kashmir conflict?” the Hurriyat asked.