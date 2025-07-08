Husband, father-in-law held after newlywed dies by suicide in Khanna

After a newlywed woman allegedly ended her life in Anand Nagar of Khanna by hanging herself from a ceiling fan, the police arrested her husband and father-in-law under charges of dowry death. The woman was married five months ago. According to the kin, the accused were demanding a car and a Royal Enfield Bullet in dowry. After a newlywed woman allegedly ended her life in Anand Nagar of Khanna by hanging herself from a ceiling fan, the police arrested her husband and father-in-law under charges of dowry death. The woman was married five months ago. According to the kin, the accused were demanding a car and a Royal Enfield Bullet in dowry. (Representational image)

The FIR was lodged following the statement of the brother of the victim of Village Salana Dulla Singh Wala of Amloh of Fatehgarh Sahib. The complainant stated that his sister married the accused on February 9. He alleged that soon after the marriage the accused started harassing his sister for dowry. They were demanding a car and a Royal Enfield Bullet.

The complainant added that the accused used to harass his sister mentally and physically. She often shared the ordeal with them on the phone.

Further he added that the father-in-law of his sister made a call to them on Monday stating that the health of his sister has deteriorated following some infection and they are taking her to hospital for the treatment.

The complainant alleged that when they reached there they were shocked to see the lifeless body of his sister hanging from the ceiling fan. Further he alleged that he noticed bruises on her arms and legs which suggested that the accused had hanged the body from the ceiling fan after murdering her.

Sub-inspector Tarvinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under section 80 (dowry death) of BNS has been lodged against the accused. The police arrested the accused soon after lodging the FIR.