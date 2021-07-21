IAS, IPS officers facing CBI probes not to get public dealing posts in Haryana

The Haryana government on Tuesday ordered that Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Forest Service (IFS), Haryana Civil Service (HCS), and Haryana Police Service (HPS) officers facing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or vigilance inquiry will not be given field postings or assignments involving public dealing.

As per an order issued by the chief secretary, officers for whom sanction to prosecute has been granted by the competent authority or court has framed charges in a criminal case involving moral turpitude also stand debarred for field postings or posts involving public dealing.

Similarly, officers against whom departmental proceedings entailing major penalty are pending will also be ineligible for field postings and public dealing assignments, the order said.

The personnel department (for IAS and HCS officers), additional chief secretary, home and director general of police (for IPS and HPS officers) and principal secretary, forests, principal chief conservator of forests (for IFS officers) have been directed to submit cases of such officers to the Haryana chief minister for posting them at the head office and non-public dealing posts.