IAS officer’s husband held on immoral trafficking charges in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 31, 2024 07:44 AM IST

Inspector Bhagatveer Singh, SHO at Division Number 5 police station, said that cops received a tip-off that the accused, who were present in a house near the circuit house, were allegedly involved in a sex racket.

The husband of an IAS officer was arrested along with a woman from a house near circuit house in Ludhiana on Friday late night, police said. Cops have lodged an FIR against them under the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act. The woman IAS officer is a veteran and has served in several high-ranking posts across the state.

The SHO said that the accused allegedly used to call women from different locations for his clients.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja confirmed that an FIR under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act has been lodged against the accused at Division Number 5 police station. “It is too early to reveal details about the case. The accused will be questioned and we believe the accused will reveal more information about the case which might lead to a further breakthrough,” the DCP said.

Chandigarh
