IAS officer Sanjeev Verma seeks speedy probe into FIR against him

Haryana IAS officer Sanjeev Verma has written to the director general of police (DGP), seeking expeditious investigation in an April 2022 first information report (FIR) registered against him by the Panchkula police. Haryana IAS officer Sanjeev Verma, in a letter to the DGP on July 19, requested that either the investigation be completed expeditiously or cancelled if the police feels that there is no substance in this case. (HT Photo)

The FIR had been registered on a complaint by senior IAS officer, Ashok Khemka. The genesis of the FIR against Verma lay in a complaint made by him against Khemka, seeking registration of a criminal case for allegedly making appointments in Haryana state warehousing corporation (HSWC) in an illegal and arbitrary manner.

The Panchkula police had in April 2022 registered a case against Khemka, former HSWC manager Som Nath, former assistant manager SC Kansal and former assistant Naresh Kumar under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (criminal misconduct by a public servant) in FIR number 170.

However, on Khemka’s complaint, the police also registered a criminal case against Verma and one Ravinder Kumar for making a false charge of offence and framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury in a FIR (number 171). They both were booked under Sections 167, 182, 195-A, 198, 211, 218 and 120 B of the IPC at Sector-5 police station following a complaint made by Khemka.

In a July 19 letter to the DGP, Verma said that it is requested that either the investigation in the said FIR (number 171) of April 26, 2022, be completed expeditiously or it may be cancelled if the police feels that there is no substance in this case.

“The proceedings in this case are lying dumped and no investigation has been done by the police so far. The case cannot be kept in abeyance for an indefinite period without any action. As you know, due to such false cases being pending against government servants, not only an unnecessary burden remained on their mind but also creates hurdles in their service career progression,” Verma wrote.