The Punjab government on Friday issued transfer and posting orders for three IAS officers with immediate effect. IAS reshuffle in Punjab: Kamal Kishor Yadav appointed as industries secy

DK Tiwari, additional chief secretary (ACS), transport, has been posted as ACS, parliamentary affairs, in place of Dilraj Singh. Kamal Kishor Yadav, who was without a posting for more than a month, has been posted as administrative secretary, industries and commerce, and in addition administrative secretary, investment promotion and promotion of information technology industry, relieving Tejveer Singh of the additional charges. Varun Roojam, excise commissioner and in addition taxation commissioner, has also been given the position of administrative secretary, transport, as his substantive charge. Dilraj Singh will continue to work as secretary, health and family welfare and in addition commissioner, food and drug administration and commissioner, gurdwara elections, Punjab.