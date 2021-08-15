I-Day parade: Cops on vigil amid farm protest threat in Chandigarh

Amid threats issued by protesting farmers, around 650 Chandigarh Police personnel will keep vigil during the Independence Day parade in the city on Sunday morning.

In the neighbouring Panchkula city, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed to ban a gathering of more than five people within a kilometre of the venue. Also, around 1,000 cops will be on duty while 30 nakas have been set up to keep a check on miscreants. In Mohali, around 500 policemen will be deployed.

“Police will remain vigilant at the borders and will monitor who all enter the city. Personnel will also remain stationed at major intersections and at the Parade Ground in Sector 17,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP), Chandigarh, Kuldeep Singh Chahal.

Police also carried out flag marches in their respective jurisdictions in the past couple of days besides making announcements in markets, asking citizens to report suspicious elements. During a special drive at Burail, which has many guest houses and hotels, 105 “suspicious” people were rounded up for questioning.

Meanwhile, in view of the pandemic, the At Home function has been cancelled for the second year in a row, and only invitees will be allowed to attend the parade in Sector 17. People are not allowed to bring items, such as bags, matchbox, knife, cigarettes, weapons, liquor, flammable items, black flags and posters, and should carry their photo ID. Traffic movement has been restricted around the venue from 6:30 am to 11:30 am.

In Panchkula, agriculture and framers welfare minister JP Dalal will hoist the national flag during the district-level event at Indradhanush Auditorium in Sector 5 around 9am.Cameras and mobile phones will not be allowed. There will be no entry without an invite and all should wear mask.

Assistant commissioner of police Vijay Kumar Nehra said security arrangements have been strengthened in view of the ongoing farmer protests and other security threats. All markets, coaching institutes and other shops within a kilometre of the venue will also remain shut.

In Mohali, Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu will hoist the national flag during the Independence Day function at Shaheed Major Harminder Pal Singh Government College, Phase 6. The function will begin at 8.58 am and end at 10 am. There will be no cultural programme, but an award ceremony will take place .

Wearing of masks and social distancing is mandatory, said deputy commissioner Girish Dalayan, while adding that visitors should reach the venue by 8.30 am. Meanwhile, SSP Satinder Singh said there is no specific intelligence input about farmers planning to disrupt the proceedings, but 500 cops will be on vigil during the day.