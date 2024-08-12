 I-Day rehearsal: Avoid these stretches in Chandigarh today - Hindustan Times
I-Day rehearsal: Avoid these stretches in Chandigarh today

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 12, 2024 08:23 PM IST

The Chandigarh Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory, urging the general public to avoid certain road stretches between 8.30 am and 9.15 am to facilitate smooth proceedings during the I-Day rehearsal

In preparation for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, a rehearsal will be conducted at Parade Ground, Sector 17, from 8.30 am on Tuesday.

The state-level Independence Day celebrations will be held at Parade Ground, Sector 17, in Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)
The state-level Independence Day celebrations will be held at Parade Ground, Sector 17, in Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)

Therefore, the Chandigarh Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory, urging the general public to avoid certain road stretches between 8.30 am and 9.15 am to facilitate smooth proceedings during the rehearsal.

These include the road stretches from Punjab Raj Bhawan towards Sector 5/6/7/8 Chowk (Hira Singh Chowk), continuing straight to 4/5/8/9 Chowk, and further to Sector 3/4/9/10 Chowk (New Barricade Chowk). From there, a right turn straight to Sector 1/3/4 Chowk (Old Barricade Chowk), followed by a left turn towards War Memorial, Bougainvillaea Garden, Sector 3.

Commuters should also avoid the route from War Memorial towards Old Barricade Chowk, a right turn straight to Matka Chowk, continuing straight to Sector 16/17 Light Point on Jan Marg, a left turn towards Lyons light point, and a right turn towards Parade Ground, Sector 17.

Commuters are advised to use alternative routes during the specified time to avoid delays and inconvenience.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / I-Day rehearsal: Avoid these stretches in Chandigarh today
