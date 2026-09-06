IDFC Bank fraud case: Shift Smart City ex-CFO Malik to PGI on medical grounds, rules HC

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the authorities to take former Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) chief financial officer (CFO) Nalini Malik to Post Graduate Institute of medical Sciences and Research (PGIMER), taking note of her health. The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the authorities to take former Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) chief financial officer (CFO) Nalini Malik to Post Graduate Institute of medical Sciences and Research (PGIMER), taking note of her health. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

The high court bench of justice JS Bedi acted on a plea from Malik, an accused in the alleged ₹116.84 crore fund misappropriation case.

The court acted on her plea seeking bail on medical grounds claiming that she is having a kidney problem and even she was hospitalised at Sector 48 hospital by the jail authorities. “The applicant through her husband was requesting the jail authorities to provide the medical information and treatment given to her, but the jail authorities failed. Hence, bail be granted to her to undergo the requisite treatment,” the petition said.

Apart from Malik and a businessman Vikram Wadhwa, former IDFC officials Ribhav Rishi, Abhay Kumar and Seema Dhiman among others are accused in the fraud case. The case relates to the alleged misappropriation of funds belonging to CSCL that were deposited with IDFC First Bank. According to investigators, the money was allegedly siphoned from government linked accounts through unauthorised debit transactions and the withdrawals were concealed through forged fixed deposit receipts (FDRs), giving the impression that the funds remained invested with the bank. The fraud came to light when CSCL was being wound up and its funds were being transferred to the municipal corporation (MC). During the process, officials sought to encash FDRs worth over ₹116 crore that had allegedly been created from Smart City funds. Questions arose after the bank informed civic authorities that the FDRs presented for encashment did not exist in its records and were not reflected in the banking system. Investigators allege the FDRs had been issued during March and April 2025 by Rishi, who was then the branch manager.

The investigation was triggered by a similar fund diversion case involving Haryana government departments and the Panchkula MC surfaced at the same bank branch, estimated at ₹700 crore.

Following Haryana’s revelations, the Chandigarh authorities reviewed their deposits and discovered the alleged irregularities. Rishi and Wadhwa’s names also figured in the fraud reported in Haryana. Initially, the case was probed by the Chandigarh police, later transferred to the CBI. The CBI has also filed a chargesheet in the case indicting her and others.