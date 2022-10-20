IED detected, defused in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara

A major tragedy was averted after a 20-kg IED was found on the Baramulla-Handwara road on Wednesday morning and destroyed by a bomb disposal squad.

This is the second IED which was destroyed by the bomb disposal squad in north Kashmir in the past five days.

An army spokesman said a joint operation by army and police was launched early on Wednesday morning, based on the spotting of a suspicious object with wires astride NH-701 near Langate.

“Search parties of the army and police were immediately deployed and the area was cordoned off by the security forces. Explosive detection canines of the army were deployed, which confirmed the presence of explosives. An Indian army bomb disposal squad was rushed to the location to neutralise the IED. The bomb disposal squad destroyed the estimated 20 kg IED without any collateral damage,” the spokesman said.

Army said that the Handwara-Baramulla highway is an important road for civil traffic as well as for the army and CAPF convoys. “Security forces with their swift operation have averted a major terror plot by timely neutralisation of the IED. The traffic which was halted on the highway for initial hours was resumed at about 10.00 am after the area was thoroughly sanitised.”

On Saturday a major tragedy was averted as security forces destroyed 16 kg IED on the Sopore-Bandipore highway that was

concealed in two gas cylinders.