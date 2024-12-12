Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IED found on Baramulla-Kupwara Highway, diffused

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Dec 12, 2024 08:18 AM IST

On Monday a powerful IED was detected and diffused by the army’s road opening Party in Pattan on the National highway

Security forces on Wednesday destroyed an improvised explosive device (IED) found on Baramulla Kupwara highway at Langate, averting a major tragedy.

The police said the IED was placed on the roadside and was detected by the road opening party and was then destroyed in controlled explosion. (HT representational)
The police said the IED was placed on the roadside and was detected by the road opening party and was then destroyed in controlled explosion. (HT representational)

This is the second IED which was diffused by the army in north Kashmir in three days. On Monday a powerful IED was detected and diffused by the army’s road opening Party in Pattan on the National highway.

‘Recovered at Langate, #Kupwara on Baramulla-Handwara road. #ChinarWarriors and @JmuKmrPoliceaverted a major terror incident today by recovering and destroying an IED at Langate, Kupwara. #IndianArmy remains resolute in its commitment to keep #Kashmir terror-free,” army’s Chinar Corps wrote on social networking site X.

The police said the IED was placed on the roadside and was detected by the road opening party and was then destroyed in controlled explosion. The traffic on the highway was stopped and bomb disposal squad diffused the IED.

Every morning due to convoy movement, the army and other security forces scan the National highway and other important highways in north Kashmir.

The Baramulla-Kupwara highway is being used by Army and other security forces to reach the Line of Control in Kupwara sector and other strategic locations.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On