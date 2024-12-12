IED found on Baramulla-Kupwara Highway, diffused

Security forces on Wednesday destroyed an improvised explosive device (IED) found on Baramulla Kupwara highway at Langate, averting a major tragedy. The police said the IED was placed on the roadside and was detected by the road opening party and was then destroyed in controlled explosion. (HT representational)

This is the second IED which was diffused by the army in north Kashmir in three days. On Monday a powerful IED was detected and diffused by the army’s road opening Party in Pattan on the National highway.

‘Recovered at Langate, #Kupwara on Baramulla-Handwara road. #ChinarWarriors and @JmuKmrPoliceaverted a major terror incident today by recovering and destroying an IED at Langate, Kupwara. #IndianArmy remains resolute in its commitment to keep #Kashmir terror-free,” army’s Chinar Corps wrote on social networking site X.

The police said the IED was placed on the roadside and was detected by the road opening party and was then destroyed in controlled explosion. The traffic on the highway was stopped and bomb disposal squad diffused the IED.

Every morning due to convoy movement, the army and other security forces scan the National highway and other important highways in north Kashmir.

The Baramulla-Kupwara highway is being used by Army and other security forces to reach the Line of Control in Kupwara sector and other strategic locations.