IED planted under cop’s vehicle recovered in Amritsar
An improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered from under the SUV of a Punjab Police sub-inspector (SI) in the posh Ranjit Avenue area here on Tuesday.
A CCTV footage has also emerged in which two bike borne men with their faces covered were seen planting the explosive under the car, which was parked outside SI Dilbagh Singh’s house situated in the C-Block of the area.
Deputy commissioner of police (DCP-investigation) Mukhwinder Singh said a forensic team was busy to ascertain about the specification of the IED.
He said, “we are investigating to find why the explosive was planted under Dilbagh’s car. Our teams are also working to nab the accused.”
A case under the relevant Sections of the Explosives Act has been registered against some unidentified persons at the Ranjit Avenue police station.
IG Mohinish Chawla said, “A team of forensic experts has been called from Chandighar to ascertain the weight and specification of the IED.”
Dilbagh is posted at the crime investigation agency (CIA) wing of Amritsar. According to a senior police official, Dilbagh’s record, particularly at the time of terrorism in Punjab, is controversial.
“At around 12:30 pm on Tuesday, Dilbagh’s driver started cleaning his Mohindra Bolero car. Dilbgah was home in Ranjit Avenue due to ill health. The driver found a suspected box under the car while cleaning the vehicle and informed Dilbagh. The SI told the driver to keep aside the box citing it as a mischief. Later on, it was found that there was an IED in the box, following which the city police were informed,” said senior police official of Amritsar commissionerate, who didn’t wish to be named.
The official said that the examination of the CCTV footage has found that there were two bike-borne men who had planted the IED under the car at around 11:30 pm on Monday.
Inspector General of police (IGP), border range-cum-commissioner of police (CP) Mohinish Chawla, deputy commissioner of police (DCP-investigation) Mukhwinder Singh and DCP-law and order Parminder Singh Bhandal among other senior police officials reached the spot soon after knowing about the incident and started investigation.
A bomb disposal team was also called on the spot. They tried to explode the IED, but it didn’t work, said the above quoted official.
“It seems the accused wanted to spread terror by using the explosive on the occasion of Independence Day, but it didn’t work. We suspect that the explosive was later on planted to create panic among the police force,” he said.
Lumpy skin disease: Punjab asks Centre to arrange more vaccines
Chandigarh : The Punjab government on Tuesday asked the Centre to immediately arrange Goat Pox vaccine in adequate quantity for over 25 lakh livestock to prevent the contagious lumpy skin disease effectively in the state. Animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar raised the demand at a review meeting held by Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Parshottam Rupala here.
35% of budget allocations released in five months: Cheema
Punjab finance and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said the state government has released 35% of the budgetary allocations earmarked for various departments in the budget for financial year 2022-23, in the first five months. Cheema said the Aam Aadmi Party government is meeting the budgetary allocations and targets set by it in its first budget. The GST collection will increase during the festive season.
Truck trolley rams into a house in UP’s Mainpuri, retd cop, wife among 4 dead
A retired police sub inspector and Retired police sub inspector Vishram Singh's wife died when a truck trolley rammed into their house located in Kurawali police circle of Mainpuri on Monday night. The retired cop and his wife were sleeping in their house, when the mishap took place, police said. Two of the injured later succumbed to their injuries in the hospital and the condition of two others was stated to be critical, officials said.
100 Aam Aadmi Clinics start functioning in Punjab
Chandigarh/Ludhiana: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday launched 25 more Aam Aadmi Clinics, taking the total number of such facilities in the state to 100. The CM had on Monday launched 75 clinics. He said that such clinics will be set up in every nook and corner of the state. He said these clinics will offer 41 health packages with nearly 100 clinical tests free of cost to the people.
Seven with Pak links arrested with 8kg of heroin in Amritsar
Police on Tuesday said it arrested seven persons for smuggling of arms and drugs, brought from across the border in two separate cases. Amont those arrested also include Harjit Singh, Kulwant Singh and Karandeep Singh of Gharinda village in Amritsar, and Karanbir Singh and Prince of Batala. Karanbir and Prince of Batala were arrested by the counter intelligence wing of Amritsar police, while the other accused were nabbed by the Amritsar-rural district's police.
