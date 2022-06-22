IELTS firm told to refund fee, pay ₹1.1L relief to Ferozepur woman
Giving relief to a Ferozepur woman after 14 years, a consumer court has directed the overseas education consultancy International Development Program (IDP)’s centres based in Chandigarh and Ludhiana to refund the fee paid by her for an IELTS test with interest besides ₹1.11 lakh as compensation for causing mental agony and to cover the litigation cost.
Geetu Bhalla, now 40, had applied for permanent residency (PR) with the Australian government in 2007, for which clearing the English proficiency test IELTS with 6 bands was mandatory. After she appeared for the test conducted by IDP in 2008, she was awarded 5.5 bands on May 11.
Upon revaluation, the score increased to 7 on August 8. However, due to the delay, she failed to secure visa as the date to submit her case for PR with the Australian embassy got exhausted on May 30 that year.
After Bhalla moved the district consumer forum, Ferozepur, it ruled in her favour on April 22, 2009. However, the IDP appealed against the order in the state consumer forum, Chandigarh, which directed her to again file the case with the forum in Ludhiana, where she had taken the test.
In January 2016, the Ludhiana forum accepted her application, and after another six years, ruled in her favour, even as IDP contested the allegations, calling them “totally wrong” and accusing the complainant of making “material concealments”.
In the order passed on April 26, 2022, a copy of which was made available to Bhalla on June 20, the forum pulled up IDP for delay in declaring the revaluation result that cost the complainant dear. “We hold that the allegations levelled in the present complaint are sufficient to prove the deficiency in service,” it ruled.
-
Treat your tastebuds in desi style: This time with Makhni Pasta
Imagine merging your Italian and Indian food cravings together? Doesn’t seem like a good idea? But well, Chef Kunal Kapur is here to change your mind. Imagine your old favourite pasta in a super tangy and desi sauce that will not only treat your tastebuds, but also create a burst of flavours in your mouth.
-
Passenger jet catches fire while landing at Miami airport
Red Air said there were 130 passengers and 10 crew on board. A Miami airport spokesman said there was "a total of 126 people on board" the plane. The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear.
-
‘Ghat Par Yog’ organised in over 100 places in India on occasion of Yoga day
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took part in the 'Ghat Par Yog' event. Union minister for rural development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh, Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Brijesh Pathak, Baghpat MP Satyapal Singh, and former Union minister and Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also participated in ‘Ghat Par Yog’ events on the ghats of Ganga.
-
Liam Livingstone reveals how he left IPL struggles behind
Liam Livingstone had long been seen as one of England's most talented batters, with the ability to clear boundaries with ease and score at high rates throughout the innings. The biggest criticism of Livingstone, however, had been that he was never able to replicate this in the Indian Premier League (IPL), struggling at that stage in the last three years.
-
How unhealed trauma shows up in relationships: Psychologist shares insights
In an Instagram post, Psychologist Nicole LePera dealt addressed the issue of unresolved trauma and how it creeps in the way of relationships and make things difficult. Nicole said that when chaos and crisis form the base of relationships in the way we are brought up from childhood, often predictability and stability feel boring. Hence, people look for chaos and crisis as they feel safe in those situations.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics