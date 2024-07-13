If voted to power, will uproot drug menace from Haryana: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda asserted that they would uproot drugs and miscreants from the state, if Congress is voted to power in the assembly polls due later this year. Former Haryana chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda asserted that they would uproot drugs and miscreants from the state, if Congress is voted to power in the assembly polls due later this year. (HT File)

Addressing a thanksgiving programme in Fatehabad, Hooda said that the priority of the Congress is to eliminate crime and provide a safe atmosphere to people after forming the government.

“The BJP is running a government which is known for taking U-turn and giving flop schemes to state residents. In the last 10 years, all schemes introduced by this government proved to be a big failure. During my tenure as chief minister, we ended the rule of gangsters and miscreants and people know our rule for providing a better law and order situation. We handed over a safe Haryana to BJP and now, there is no law and order in the state,” the former CM added.

Hooda said that Congress has issued a chargesheet of 15 questions against the BJP government and launched a campaign ‘Haryana Mange Hisab’.

“We will fill all 2 lakh vacant posts, elderly people will get ₹6,000 per month pension and ₹25 lakh health insurance if voted to power,” the former CM added.